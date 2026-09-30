Pop Culture

‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Wraps Production, Netflix Announces

Even though filming on the third season "has met its grave," it may be awhile before a release date is revealed.

Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" S2, Part 2 'Wednesday Island Fan Event.
James Gourley/Getty for Netflix

Filming for the third season of the Netflix series Wednesday has come to an end.

The announcement was made, fittingly on Wednesday, with an Instagram post showing Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, sitting in front of a typewriter in a dimly lit room.

“Season 3 production has met its grave,” the caption reads.

Ortega shed some light on what fans can expect in Season 3 in an interview with Esquire for its 2026 Mavericks of Hollywood issue. The actress revealed that the upcoming season will explore the uncertainties that come with being a senior in high school as you approach adulthood.

“This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we’re dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life,” Ortega said. “It’s not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, Oh, God, well, maybe I’ve got to have a plan.”

The Hollywood Reporter warned that we could still be a ways away from Season 3 due to the extensive postproduction effects that need to be done, calling a Fall 2027 release date “very plausible.”

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