Zendaya Wears Angelic Look for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 Show in Paris

Zendaya shook up the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 presentation before models stepped foot on the runway.

The fashionable two-time Emmy Awards winner attended the Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (Oct. 6) while joined by her longtime stylist, Law Roach. While outside the Cour Carrée du Louvre, Zendaya stunned spectators as she walked in a frilly white chiffon top with puffy sleeves. The actress kept it simple with the remainder of her outfit by wearing dark-wash denim jeans and classic white pumps.