Style

Zendaya Wears Angelic Look for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 Show in Paris

'The Drama' actress wore white for the occasion while attending the presentation with her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2026 in Paris, France.
Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Zendaya shook up the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 presentation before models stepped foot on the runway.

The fashionable two-time Emmy Awards winner attended the Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (Oct. 6) while joined by her longtime stylist, Law Roach. While outside the Cour Carrée du Louvre, Zendaya stunned spectators as she walked in a frilly white chiffon top with puffy sleeves. The actress kept it simple with the remainder of her outfit by wearing dark-wash denim jeans and classic white pumps.

For a primer on other celebrities styled by Roach, read here, then check out Complex’s recent breakdown of Zendaya’s most unforgettable red carpet looks of 2026 here.

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