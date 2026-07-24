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‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Joanna Lumley Promoted to ‘Wednesday’ Series Regular
The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ icon steps deeper into Nevermore as Hester Frump, with that chilling basement twist setting up a major Season 3 storyline.
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked
From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year
15 Best TV Shows on Netflix (October 2025) - What to Watch Now
From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.
Luis Guzmán Says Working With Jennifer Lopez Was Just 'OK'
The actors co-starred in Steven Soderbergh's 1998 crime comedy 'Out of Sight.'
Jennifer Lopez Left This 'Wednesday' Star Decidedly Unimpressed
Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams on 'Wednesday.'
Tim Burton Teases Upcoming Secret Project With Lady Gaga
The director recently worked with the Oscar and Grammy winner on the second season of Netflix's 'Wednesday.'
Jenna Ortega Recalls Some 'Horrific' Fan Interactions: 'People Feel So Entitled'
The 'Wednesday' actor said she's been called a "cunt whore" in front of her mother before because she didn't stop to talk to a fan.
Jenna Ortega Says Her ‘Schoolgirl Costume’ in ‘Wednesday’ Is ‘Very Patronizing’
The actress expressed frustration with still being seen as a child star.
Jenna Ortega Says She ‘Definitely’ Misses the Anonymity She Had Before Fame
The 22-year-old explained that Netflix’s 'Wednesday' is the show that changed her life.
Jenna Ortega Will Reportedly Not Return to 'Scream VII'
The 21-year-old actress will reportedly not be in the film due to a scheduling conflict. The news arrived on the heels of <a href="https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/alex-ocho/melissa-barrera-dropped-from-scream-vii-pro-palestine-posts" target="_blank">Melissa Barrera</a> being fired over pro-Palestine comments.
'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Slams 'Baseless' Sexual Assault Allegations
The 21-year-old co-star of Netflix's hit series has responded to social media accusations from early 2023, insisting "the rumors are false."
Jenna Ortega Jokes About Horror Roles, Fred Armisen Fans Out in ‘SNL’ Monologue
On March 11, Jenna Ortega guest starred on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.' She opened with a monologue discussing her roles on 'Wednesday' and 'Scream VI.'
Jenna Ortega Recalls Getting ‘Almost Unprofessional’ on ‘Wednesday’ Set by Rewriting Lines She Didn’t Agree With
Ortega explained that she was extremely protective of her character, and wanted to maintain Wednesday's authenticity while on the set of the Netflix series.