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Latest Stories

'Absolutely Fabulous' Star Joanna Lumley Promoted to 'Wednesday' Series Regular
Pop Culture

‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Joanna Lumley Promoted to ‘Wednesday’ Series Regular

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ icon steps deeper into Nevermore as Hester Frump, with that chilling basement twist setting up a major Season 3 storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
Four images with "Best of 2025" text: a girl with braids, a man with glasses, a man with a small figure on his head, and a clown with red hair.
Pop Culture

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked

From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year

Marc Griffin225 days ago
Three-panel image featuring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, two shirtless men in the center, and a man with a mask on the right.
Pop Culture

15 Best TV Shows on Netflix (October 2025) - What to Watch Now

From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.

Brent Eickhoff270 days ago
(L) Luis Guzmán making a peace sign. (R) Jennifer Lopez performing on stage with a microphone.
Pop Culture

Luis Guzmán Says Working With Jennifer Lopez Was Just 'OK'

The actors co-starred in Steven Soderbergh's 1998 crime comedy 'Out of Sight.'

Joe Price332 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Left This 'Wednesday' Star Decidedly Unimpressed
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Left This 'Wednesday' Star Decidedly Unimpressed

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams on 'Wednesday.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo332 days ago
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Tim Burton attends a blue carpet during the 55th Giffoni Film Festival 2025 on July 25, 2025 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.
Pop Culture

Tim Burton Teases Upcoming Secret Project With Lady Gaga

The director recently worked with the Oscar and Grammy winner on the second season of Netflix's 'Wednesday.'

Alex Gonzalez365 days ago
Jenna Ortega.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Recalls Some 'Horrific' Fan Interactions: 'People Feel So Entitled'

The 'Wednesday' actor said she's been called a "cunt whore" in front of her mother before because she didn't stop to talk to a fan.

tara mahadevan366 days ago
Jenna Ortega attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Says Her ‘Schoolgirl Costume’ in ‘Wednesday’ Is ‘Very Patronizing’

The actress expressed frustration with still being seen as a child star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams422 days ago
Jenna Ortega at a CinemaCon event, wearing a purple blazer and patterned shirt, standing against a black backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Says She ‘Definitely’ Misses the Anonymity She Had Before Fame

The 22-year-old explained that Netflix’s 'Wednesday' is the show that changed her life.

tara mahadevan450 days ago
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Will Reportedly Not Return to 'Scream VII'

The 21-year-old actress will reportedly not be in the film due to a scheduling conflict. The news arrived on the heels of <a href="https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/alex-ocho/melissa-barrera-dropped-from-scream-vii-pro-palestine-posts" target="_blank">Melissa Barrera</a> being fired over pro-Palestine comments.

Alex Ocho976 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Slams 'Baseless' Sexual Assault Allegations

The 21-year-old co-star of Netflix's hit series has responded to social media accusations from early 2023, insisting "the rumors are false."

Starr Savoy1144 days ago
This is an image of Rosalind Jenna Ortega
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Jokes About Horror Roles, Fred Armisen Fans Out in ‘SNL’ Monologue

On March 11, Jenna Ortega guest starred on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.' She opened with a monologue discussing her roles on 'Wednesday' and 'Scream VI.'

Starr Savoy1231 days ago
jenna ortega wednesday podcast interview
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Recalls Getting ‘Almost Unprofessional’ on ‘Wednesday’ Set by Rewriting Lines She Didn’t Agree With

Ortega explained that she was extremely protective of her character, and wanted to maintain Wednesday's authenticity while on the set of the Netflix series.

Dayna Haffenden1235 days ago

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