Gustaf Westman Focuses on 'Joy and Playfulness' in New Disney Collection: Get a Closer Look

Gustaf Westman says collaborating with Disney has felt like “a very natural creative match” from the very beginning.

Monday (Oct. 12), Disney and the Swedish designer gave the world a first look at a new collection inspired by Mickey & Friends. The palette here is wide, encompassing everything from furniture to apparel. While the full collection won’t be unveiled until the kickoff of a Paris pop-up on Oct. 30, followed by additional events in Tokyo and New York in November, a clear early highlight from the lineup is the Mickey Tumbler.

“When it came to sketching ideas and exploring how a silhouette or color of a character could meet my own design language, there was so much overlap between these recognizable silhouettes and my signature work,” Westman said in a statement shared with Complex. “It felt like two worlds coming together in a way that felt genuine and effortless. There’s so much joy and playfulness associated with these characters, and I wanted to capture some of that feeling in every piece.”