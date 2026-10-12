Gustaf Westman Focuses on 'Joy and Playfulness' in New Disney Collection: Get a Closer Look

Gustaf Westman says collaborating with Disney has felt like “a very natural creative match” from the very beginning.
Monday (Oct. 12), Disney and the Swedish designer gave the world a first look at a new collection inspired by Mickey & Friends. The palette here is wide, encompassing everything from furniture to apparel. While the full collection won’t be unveiled until the kickoff of a Paris pop-up on Oct. 30, followed by additional events in Tokyo and New York in November, a clear early highlight from the lineup is the Mickey Tumbler.
“When it came to sketching ideas and exploring how a silhouette or color of a character could meet my own design language, there was so much overlap between these recognizable silhouettes and my signature work,” Westman said in a statement shared with Complex. “It felt like two worlds coming together in a way that felt genuine and effortless. There’s so much joy and playfulness associated with these characters, and I wanted to capture some of that feeling in every piece.”
For Westman, the aforementioned Mickey Tumbler is a personal favorite.
“You can look at it for one second and totally understand it,” he aid. “You see both my world and how I have taken inspiration from Mickey’s world at the same time, and that simplicity is something I’m always trying to achieve.”
Joining the Mickey Tumbler among the initial unveilings is the Mickey Mouse Cup in black ceramic and the Mickey Mouse Sofa in black leather.
Below, get a closer look at the three pieces, including via campaign shots captured at Disneyland Paris for which Westman was styled by Harry Lambert. The collection will be available to shop online starting Nov. 15.
The Gustaf Westman reveal comes after fans got a look at a new Disney collection from The Hundreds co-founder (and Global Creative Director of Disney Consumer Products) Bobby Kim. Dubbed the “Baddies” collection, the assortment of tees takes inspiration from early-2000s Japanese streetwear, with an emphasis on both outright villains and generally misunderstood characters. That collection, seen here, launches later this week.