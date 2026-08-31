Pop Culture

Shop The Kids of Immigrants x Goodyear Limited Edition Collection

A tee, a hat, and some fuzzy dice are all you need.

Goodyear

Presented By

Goodyear

Black long-sleeve shirt and cap with "Kids of Immigrants" branding, alongside fuzzy dice. Complex Shop logo in the corner.
Complex

Every so often, a collab happens between two brands that, on the surface, you wouldn’t put together. But then they create something so undeniable you have to purchase.

When streetwear label Kids of Immigrants paired up with Goodyear—yes, the tire company—many wondered what, if anything, these two could cook up.

Turns out, a limited-edition capsule collection that has limitless style options.

Kicking things off is the “We Go Far” long-sleeve black tee. This is the perfect amalgamation between the two brands, combining the Goodyear winged foot logo with racing-inspired flame graphics and KOI’s slogan on the front.


The black Vulcanized Trucker hat drives home the connectivity of this partnership. Featuring embroidered Goodyear and an added pop of color by way of Kids of Immigrants logos, this snapback can go from just running errands to running the streets.


And to top off this collection, it only makes sense to have some fuzzy dice. Black, with white Goodyear lettering across, this is a staple for any driver looking to spruce up their rearview mirror.


If any of these items sound like your type of vibe, head over to Complex Shop and grab some before they’re gone.

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