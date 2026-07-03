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NIGO in a denim outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a modern, copper-roofed structure indoors.
Style

NIGO's Human Made to Acquire Jun Takahashi's Undercover as Part of Strategy to 'Cultivate Culture'

If all goes as planned, Undercover will become a consolidated subsidiary by 2028.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
Heron Preston in a black puffer jacket with a small crossbody bag stands against a purple gradient background.
Style

Heron Preston Says Streetwear Isn't 'Dead,' But Argues It Can No Longer Function in 'Disruptive Way'

Streetwear is "no longer a subculture," the designer said in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
(L-R) Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast.
Style

Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast Tapped Up for 10x10 Off-White™ Icons Campaign

The global fashion project will consist of denim, eyewear, bags and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
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Black Casio G-Shock watch with white accents, digital display, and Joshua Vides collaboration branding.
Style

Joshua Vides x G-SHOCK Watches: How to Buy

The designer's signature "Reality to Idea" concept transforms two iconic G-SHOCK models into wearable art, drops March 23 on Complex.

Complex Staff121 days ago
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Oscars 2026: Chase Infiniti's Custom Louis Vuitton Gown Reportedly Took 750 Hours to Construct

The breakthrough 'One Battle After Another' star made an impact with her Oscars debut.

Joe Price125 days ago
Martine Rose in a black dress smiles, standing near colorful balloons, with a dark, artistic background.
Style

Martine Rose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection to Be Produced After All

Tomorrow Group CEO Stefano Martinetto said Friday that they “will be regularly producing” the collection.

Trace William Cowen127 days ago
Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago
Virgil Abloh wearing a white T-shirt with text, next to a European Union flag and a pink exercise ball in a minimalist setting.
Style

Virgil Abloh Archive Launches First Print Publication, Free Membership: 'We Are Inviting the Public'

"Virgil believed deeply in sharing knowledge and opening doors," Shannon Abloh, co-founder and CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities, said.

Trace William Cowen135 days ago
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Three models in a retro-styled room with green carpet, wearing pink and floral outfits. One woman lounges on a couch with a man, another stands.
Style

Willy Chavarria Steps Into a New Chapter With 'Spicy Pastels' Campaign for Spring/Summer 2026

“The color story feels rebellious, but also deeply personal,” Chavarria says.

Trace William Cowen144 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit with "64" on it, wearing a headset microphone, gestures with one hand, in front of a blurred crowd.
Style

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: Here's the Surprising Brand He Wore

Bad Bunny donned pieces from a certain Spain-headquartered fashion retailer for his Super Bowl LX headlining set.

Trace William Cowen159 days ago
Erin Jackson in winter Olympic attire stands in front of snowy mountains, wearing a white coat with USA and Olympic logos, and a knit hat.
Style

Top 2026 Winter Olympics Looks: Moncler, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and More

Uniqlo, Lululemon, and more are also outfitting athletes for 2026.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
Grace in formal attire with slicked-back hair and earrings stands in front of a blurred crowd at an event.
Style

Grace Wales Bonner Named Creative Director of Men's Ready-to-Wear at Hermès

Grace Wales Bonner says she is "deeply honored" to be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen270 days ago
Giorgio Armani, in a dark suit, stands with hands together against a light background.
Style

Giorgio Armani Dead at 91: 'He Worked Until His Final Days'

The Italian designer remained “indefatigable to the end,” per a statement from the Armani Group.

Trace William Cowen317 days ago
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Sign for the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on a building wall, featuring a room locator and Dubinsky campus store info.
Style

Roc Nation and Fashion Institute of Technology Partner for $20,000 Capsule Design Competition

The winning ideas will be developed into a limited-edition Roc Nation collection in 2026.

Trace William Cowen324 days ago

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