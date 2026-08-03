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Palace Unveils Fall 2026 Lookbook Featuring Betty Boop Collaboration

The collection features colors in cozy styles, as well as a Betty Boop collab.

Palace
Palace

As seasons change, Palace has new threads in store.

Ahead of their latest launch on Friday (August 7), the streetwear brand has unveiled their autumn 2026 lookbook, composed of a colorful array of jackets, graphic tops, hoodies, jerseys and more. Among pieces in the collection is a Betty Boop collaboration, depicting the iconic cartoon character on a collared pink shirt, brown varsity jacket and red hoodie.

The collection releases online 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on August 7, while in-store drops in New York and Los Angeles will be available beginning at 11 a.m. PDT. Read more about why Palace was ranked in Complex’s 30 Brands You Need to Know If You Love Streetwear list here.

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