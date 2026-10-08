Style

Giorgio Armani, Kith to Debut 'Dreams of the Dune' Collection With Agafay Desert Runway Show

Following its runway debut, pieces from the collection will be available for purchase later this month.

A brown Giorgio Armani leather jacket on a wooden hanger against a textured, orange-brown wall.
Image via Giorgio Armani/Kith

Giorgio Armani and Kith are hoping to initiate dune dreams for all.

This Friday (Oct. 9), the two brands are once again playing to each other’s respective strengths with a new runway show staged against the landscape of the Agafay Desert near the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The presentation centers on a new menswear collection, dubbed “Dreams of the Dune,” which is billed as “a dialogue of form and landscape.” The collection marks the third such pairing of Giorgio Armani and Kith, whose ongoing partnership previously spurred collaborations in 2024 and 2025.

Following Friday’s show, the brand’s latest outing together will be available to purchase starting Oct. 16 at select stores. Pieces will also be available online.

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