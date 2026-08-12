Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of Honor the Gift's Fall 2026 Lookbook Shoot

Honor the Gift is honoring tradition while sidestepping mere nostalgia in its newest collection.
For Fall 2026, the Los Angeles-based brand, founded by Russell Westbrook, centers the conjoined ideas of community and tradition while underscoring how integral they are to the label’s success.
“This is not nostalgia,” reads the new collection’s manifesto. “It is the throughline. The elements that built L.A. are the same ones that built the brand. Honor Tradition.”
This messaging is carried out across tracksuits, fleece, tees, and knit polos.
Below, step behind the scenes of the collection's lookbook shoot.
Honor the Gift’s Fall 2026 collection will launch this Thursday (Aug. 13), with eight total drops slated for the season. That same day, a selection of pieces will be made available to shop on Complex.
Below, dig into selections from the new collection’s official lookbook.
Shop Honor the Gift on Complex
Before Honor the Gift starts rolling out its latest collection, you can shop highlights from its past offerings right here on Complex.
Westbrook first introduced Honor the Gift to the world back in 2017, meaning the brand’s 10th anniversary is on the horizon. At the heart of all of the label’s collections is an emphasis on celebrating life’s many journeys, not its destinations.