Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of Honor the Gift's Fall 2026 Lookbook Shoot

Honor the Gift is honoring tradition while sidestepping mere nostalgia in its newest collection.

For Fall 2026, the Los Angeles-based brand, founded by Russell Westbrook, centers the conjoined ideas of community and tradition while underscoring how integral they are to the label’s success.

“This is not nostalgia,” reads the new collection’s manifesto. “It is the throughline. The elements that built L.A. are the same ones that built the brand. Honor Tradition.”

This messaging is carried out across tracksuits, fleece, tees, and knit polos.

Below, step behind the scenes of the collection's lookbook shoot.