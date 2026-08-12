GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of Honor the Gift's Fall 2026 Lookbook Shoot

The new collection begins its multi-part rollout this Thursday (Aug. 13).

A person with dreadlocks stands in front of a classic car on a hill, adjusting their hair. Cityscape in the background.
Image via Honor the Gift

Honor the Gift is honoring tradition while sidestepping mere nostalgia in its newest collection.

For Fall 2026, the Los Angeles-based brand, founded by Russell Westbrook, centers the conjoined ideas of community and tradition while underscoring how integral they are to the label’s success.

“This is not nostalgia,” reads the new collection’s manifesto. “It is the throughline. The elements that built L.A. are the same ones that built the brand. Honor Tradition.”

This messaging is carried out across tracksuits, fleece, tees, and knit polos.

Below, step behind the scenes of the collection's lookbook shoot.

Honor the Gift’s Fall 2026 collection will launch this Thursday (Aug. 13), with eight total drops slated for the season. That same day, a selection of pieces will be made available to shop on Complex.

Below, dig into selections from the new collection’s official lookbook.

Shop Honor the Gift on Complex

Before Honor the Gift starts rolling out its latest collection, you can shop highlights from its past offerings right here on Complex.

Westbrook first introduced Honor the Gift to the world back in 2017, meaning the brand’s 10th anniversary is on the horizon. At the heart of all of the label’s collections is an emphasis on celebrating life’s many journeys, not its destinations.

Related Stories

Two shirts: one with a black and white landscape design, and the other with green and white patches and text saying "Complex Family Style Los Angeles."
Pop Culture

Family Style LA 26 Merch Collection: How to Buy

The exclusive Family Style LA 2026 merch collection is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
denimtears/Instagram
Style

Denim Tears Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley With Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The collection will be released across five drops beginning August 14.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago
Kith &Kin Collection
Style

Kith Introduces &Kin Fall 2026 Collection

The collection releases globally on Aug. 7.

Trey Alston8 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicMaster P Disagrees With People Who Were Mad at Jay-Z's Target Partnership
4
Pop CultureRocsi Diaz Calls Anthony Anderson ‘My Papi Chulo’ in Hard-Launch Instagram Post
5
Pop CultureFriend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle
6
SportsRussell Westbrook Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App