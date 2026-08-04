Kith Introduces &Kin Fall 2026 Collection

Kith is getting a head start on Fall with a new &Kin collection and a never-before-seen Salomon sneaker.

Ronnie Fieg has unveiled &Kin Fall 2026, the latest collection from Kith’s elevated label known for its focus on premium materials, refined silhouettes, and minimal branding.

Outerwear takes center stage this season, with Kith experimenting with textured canvas, painted pony-hair leather, tropical wool, and indigo rope-twill denim.

There’s plenty beyond jackets, too. &Kin expands its shirting lineup with pieces like the summerweight wool Melton Polo and Striped Poplin Nico Shirt, while matching sets come dressed in flannel jersey, double-face herringbone, and plush cotton.

This collection also arrives with some heat on feet from Kith and Salomon. The two brands are introducing an entirely new silhouette, the XT-EVO, which combines a racing-inspired liquid-rubber and breathable-mesh upper. It will arrive in two collaborative colorways with the new collection.

&Kin Fall 2026 collection drops globally on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. local time at Kith stores, Kith’s website, and the Kith App.