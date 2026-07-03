Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Armani Caesar, Ab-Soul, Zacari, Jeezy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.Jessica Mckinney
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Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.Eric Skelton
From Che Noir to Freddie Gibbs, these artists delivered excellent verses this year. These are the 30 best rap verses of 2020, ranked.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music includes songs from Baby Keem, Saba, Kamaiyah, and more.Jessica Mckinney