Frank Ocean's Platinum Grills: Get a Closer Look

For the latest example of a Frank Ocean update that doesn’t in any way involve new music, we turn to his recently revealed platinum grills, designed by Tetsuya Akiyama.
The Tokyo designer gave fans a closer look at the grills, which he described as the “smoothest ever” by comparing them to tofu.
See more below.
Blonde, Ocean’s most recent studio album as of this writing, turned 10 back in August. For those with taste, the album remains a staple to this day, with its legacy only growing as we all await a follow-up. Earlier this year, “Thinkin Bout You,” a track off Ocean’s 2012 album Channel Orange, was reimagined by Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listen here.