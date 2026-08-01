IShowSpeed Unveils Custom One Piece-Themed Grillz Designed by Johnny Dang

IShowSpeed’s latest piece of One Piece memorabilia is genuinely one-of-a-kind. The YouTube and streaming superstar visited celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang for a pair of anime-inspired grills. In the video, Speed couldn't hide his excitement. He flashed a wide smile to show off the sparkling diamonds, revealing intricate artwork that recreates Luffy's Gear 5 form across the upper and lower grills.

The design features a fully iced-out diamond base with colorful enamel artwork depicting Luffy stretching his arm in Gear 5, one of the most iconic transformations in One Piece. The detailed character artwork runs across both rows of teeth, blending anime imagery with high-end custom jewelry.

Speed repeatedly admired the piece after seeing it in the mirror, opening his mouth wide to give viewers a closer look before celebrating with Johnny Dang inside the jeweler's showroom.