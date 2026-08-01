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IShowSpeed Unveils Custom One Piece-Themed Grillz Designed by Johnny Dang

The streaming star showed off a custom diamond grill inspired by Luffy's Gear 5 transformation.

IShowSpeed giving a thumbs-up in a stadium, wearing a white shirt. The background shows a crowd and stadium seating.
(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed’s latest piece of One Piece memorabilia is genuinely one-of-a-kind.

The YouTube and streaming superstar visited celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang for a pair of anime-inspired grills. In the video, Speed couldn't hide his excitement. He flashed a wide smile to show off the sparkling diamonds, revealing intricate artwork that recreates Luffy's Gear 5 form across the upper and lower grills.

The design features a fully iced-out diamond base with colorful enamel artwork depicting Luffy stretching his arm in Gear 5, one of the most iconic transformations in One Piece. The detailed character artwork runs across both rows of teeth, blending anime imagery with high-end custom jewelry.

Speed repeatedly admired the piece after seeing it in the mirror, opening his mouth wide to give viewers a closer look before celebrating with Johnny Dang inside the jeweler's showroom.

The custom grills continue Speed's well-documented affinity for One Piece. The streamer has frequently referenced the series during broadcasts and has embraced anime-inspired fashion and collectibles throughout his rise to internet superstardom.

Johnny Dang, meanwhile, has become one of hip-hop and entertainment's most recognizable jewelers, creating custom pieces for artists and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Cardi B and countless others.

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