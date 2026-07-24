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Frank Ocean.
Music

Frank Ocean Keeps It Moving During Rare Fan Sighting in Tokyo, Japan

The elusive singer might be absent from the world of music, but it appears he's not in complete hiding.

Joe Price57 days ago
My Hero Academia.
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Crowns Final Season of 'My Hero Academia' Anime of the Year

Check out the full list of winners — including 'One Piece,' 'Lazarus,' and 'Gachiakuta' — below.

Trey Alston63 days ago
A colorful, smiling cartoon flower with a happy face and rainbow petals against a dramatic red background.
Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen64 days ago
Bad Bunny
Music

Bad Bunny Took Over Tokyo. Now Watch It on Spotify

The 42-minute film captures his full performance for Spotify’s Billions Club Live Series, along with exclusive interviews.

Antonio Johri105 days ago
Red book cover titled "Tokyo" with "Type 7 Travel Guide" in white text.
Pop Culture

Porsche 'Type 7 Guide to Tokyo': How to Buy

The first in a new series of travel guides is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff108 days ago
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Lewis Hamilton in a blue suit and Kim Kardashian in a brown outfit, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

Lewis Hamilton Drifts With Kim Kardashian in Tokyo Amid Dating Rumors

The pair were previously seen attending the Super Bowl together earlier this year.

Joe Price110 days ago
Bad Bunny and Timothee Chalamet
Music

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet Attend World Baseball Classic in Tokyo

Both stars watched Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam.

tara mahadevan141 days ago
Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Launches Temporary Retail Space in Tokyo

The space marks SKYLRK's first temporary installation since the brand launched over the summer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago
Two pairs of sunglasses with metallic frames. Left pair has brown lenses, right pair has blue mirrored lenses, on a white background.
Style

Travis Scott Unveils Limited Oakley X-Metal Juliet Drop

Scott, who serves as the brand's new Chief Visionary, is behind this hyper-limited release.

Alex Ocho247 days ago
Travis Scott in a black leather jacket and sunglasses is smiling at an event, with people and flowers blurred in the background.
Style

Travis Scott's Tokyo Takeover: Everything You Need to Know

Jordan Brand, Takashi Murakami, Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Oakley are all represented in the multi-day takeover.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
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Artist Takashi Murakami wearing a colorful flower hat and Dodgers jersey, smiling at a baseball game.
Style

Takashi Murakami On The Global Response to His MLB Collection: 'It Makes Me Very Happy'

A new Murakami and Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night capsule collection will be available on April 28 at Complex Shop.

Alex Ocho454 days ago
A man in a black hoodie and light blue pants stands outdoors, holding a patterned bag. The background has trees with pink blossoms.
Music

DDG Responds to Waka Flocka Flame Commenting on His Outfit: 'Don't Lil Bro Me'

Waka found DDG's outfit—which included extremely wide-leg jeans and a Goyard bag—questionable.

tara mahadevan463 days ago
Two people wearing floral-themed MLB apparel: one in a black LA hoodie and cap, the other in a white Chicago hoodie and pinstripe jacket.
Style

How to Buy the Takashi Murakami and MLB World Tour Tokyo Series Collection

“This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," Murakami previously said of the collection's personal importance.

Complex Staff506 days ago
Harry Styles smiling at an event, wearing a black outfit with ruffled details, against a branded backdrop.
Music

Harry Styles’ Tokyo Marathon Stats Are Nothing To Scoff At

Out of 37,000 runners, the former One Direction member finished 6,010th place.

Joe Price509 days ago
Two men in baseball-themed attire. One wears a Dodgers jersey and beanie, the other a Cubs shirt and cap, holding a colorful bat.
Style

Takashi Murakami’s MLB Collection Commemorated With Pop-Ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo

Murakami says he's feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude" about the new collection.

Complex Staff509 days ago
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Two individuals model baseball-themed clothing. The left wears Chicago Cubs gear with floral designs; the right wears LA Dodgers apparel with similar motifs.
Style

Fanatics and Complex Present Takashi Murakami and MLB Tokyo Series Collaboration

"This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," the artist said of the new collection, which is available on Complex Shop.

Complex Staff513 days ago
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Ye Previews Remix of Future's "Lil Demon," Raps 'Come F*ck My Wife With Me'

Ye also previewed a song with a refrain about wearing Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John.

Joe Price541 days ago
A black jacket with a fur-lined hood and a star pendant on the left, and Jim Jones, Ye standing together on the right.
Music

Ye Wears Dipset Chain While Linking With Jim Jones in Tokyo

"I wouldn't drop if I was y'all," Jim Jones said of anyone aiming to go up against Ye's 'Bully' album.

Trace William Cowen544 days ago

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