Frank Ocean's Modern Classic "Thinkin Bout You" Reimagined by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea

Frank Ocean’s modern classic “Thinkin Bout You,” one of the most timeless songs of the 2010s, has been reimagined by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as an instrumental ballad.

Flea’s take on the Channel Orange gem finds the RHCP founding member and bassist leading the arrangement on electric bass and trumpet, while Anna Butterss contributes upright bass. Nate Walcott, a name that should be familiar to Bright Eyes fans, arranged and orchestrated the strings.

In a statement shared with Complex, Flea, whose new album Honora is out next month via Nonesuch, recalled his immediate obsession upon first hearing Channel Orange in 2012.