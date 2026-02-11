Frank Ocean's Modern Classic "Thinkin Bout You" Reimagined by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea

Frank Ocean’s modern classic “Thinkin Bout You,” one of the most timeless songs of the 2010s, has been reimagined by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as an instrumental ballad.
Flea’s take on the Channel Orange gem finds the RHCP founding member and bassist leading the arrangement on electric bass and trumpet, while Anna Butterss contributes upright bass. Nate Walcott, a name that should be familiar to Bright Eyes fans, arranged and orchestrated the strings.
In a statement shared with Complex, Flea, whose new album Honora is out next month via Nonesuch, recalled his immediate obsession upon first hearing Channel Orange in 2012.
“When that record came out, it really blew me away,” he said. “I listened to it 10 million times. It was something I just couldn’t stop listening to. I loved it so much, and still do. Just one of those real watershed moment records for me.”
Per Flea, “Thinkin Bout You,” which peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has endured for nearly 15 years, is one of “many great songs” off Ocean’s debut studio album.
“I just wanted to get the honest beauty of the melody because it's a great song,” he added of recruiting Walcott for the strings for the latest taste of his upcoming album, which he’ll soon be taking on the road.
The full ensemble behind Flea’s reimagined Ocean classic also includes Suzie Katayama (conductor); Paul Cartwright (lead violin); Luanne Homzy (violin); Alyssa Park (violin); Stephanie Matthews (violin); Jennifer Takamatsu (violin); Andrew Duckles (viola); Zach Dellinger (viola); Vanessa Freebairn-Smith (cello); Jacob Braun (cello); and Thomas Harte (bass).
Watch the track’s official video, featuring animation by @nespy5euro, above.