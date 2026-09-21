Style

Doja Cat's Custom Diamond Hello Kitty Belly Button Rings: Get a Closer Look

The pieces are engraved with "Hello Doja" on the back.

Doja Cat in a purple outfit and leather cap, wearing sunglasses and earrings, standing against a gray textured wall.
Image via Getty/Bennett Raglin/BET

Doja Cat has Mavani & Co to thank for her custom Hello Kitty belly button rings.

Over the weekend, the luxury jewelry company, founded by Eric Mavani (a.k.a. Eric the Jeweler), gave fans a closer look at the custom pieces, which boast a single-carat GIA heart-shaped diamond. GIA, for those unfamiliar, stands for Gemological Institute of America. A diamond carrying the GIA distinction simply means it has been graded by the independent organization.

The construction of the belly button rings also enlisted rubies and pink sapphires, while the back of each piece is engraved with “Hello Doja” in a familiar Hello Kitty-style font.

Elsewhere on the Doja-focused jewelry front, the Vie artist was spotted wearing an Anayah necklace at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday (Sept. 19). Tom Cruise, Pharrell Williams, Greta Gerwig, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford, Francis Ford Coppola, Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, and numerous other stars were also in attendance.

At the top of October, Doja will resume her Tour Ma Vie World Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The tour will wrap in December with a show at Madison Square Garden. See here for a full list of upcoming dates.

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