Doja Cat's Custom Diamond Hello Kitty Belly Button Rings: Get a Closer Look

Doja Cat has Mavani & Co to thank for her custom Hello Kitty belly button rings.

Over the weekend, the luxury jewelry company, founded by Eric Mavani (a.k.a. Eric the Jeweler), gave fans a closer look at the custom pieces, which boast a single-carat GIA heart-shaped diamond. GIA, for those unfamiliar, stands for Gemological Institute of America. A diamond carrying the GIA distinction simply means it has been graded by the independent organization.