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Lucas Museum Opening Night: Pharrell, Oprah, Leo DiCaprio, and More Attend

Doja Cat, Al Pacino, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Cruise also showed up.

George Lucas, Spike Lee, and others
Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

The opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art saw a massive turnout from celebrities who came to support legendary Star Wars filmmaker George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson.

On Saturday (Sept. 19), Lucas and Hobson hosted the opening night celebration with support from event co-chairs including Pharrell Williams, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Tom Cruise, and Greta Gerwig.

Queen Latifah opened the star-studded event with a message to the attendees about the moment.

“Nobody gets to go to a night like this. No one was in the room when the doors opened at the MoMA or at the Louvre in 1793 or the Met… so we’ve got to feel the gravity of this moment because this is enormous,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “When you look around, your inclination may be to catch up with friends tonight. We’re all artists in awe of each other, but I implore you to soak this in. Allow these artists to speak to you.”

Latifah added that she was emotional because, “for years I’ve watched [Lucas and Hobson] fight for this place. Thousands of meetings, thousands of roadblocks. I’ve seen the heart, the sweat, and the time that these two have poured into every curve of this building, and I promise you there’s not one wall in here that they didn’t argue about.”

The guest list also included Oprah Winfrey, Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard, Harrison Ford, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Jackson, Denis Villeneuve, Keke Palmer, Gayle King, Vin Diesel, Tracy Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, and Spike Lee.

Law Roach styled Kardashian in a 2004 Yves Saint Laurent dress for the event and revealed that she’s his latest client.

Lucas and Hobson’s museum is over 10,000 square feet of gallery space that showcases Star Wars props, illustrations from comic books, and famous artwork from artists like Norman Rockwell and Frida Kahlo.

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