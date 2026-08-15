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Rolex Gifts Drake Custom Daytona to Celebrate ‘Iceman’

The timepiece, which has “Freeze the World” engraved on the back, serves as Drake's piece for his 15th Billboard No. 1.

Drake has one of the most impressive watch collections in hip-hop, and his newest piece might take the cake.

When Iceman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on May 30, giving Drake his 15th chart-topping project, the Toronto rapper already had the wrist piece to match. The off-catalog Oyster Perpetual Chronograph Rolex Daytona has become the latest trophy for his Iceman era.

The stunning piece appears to be decked out in white and blue diamonds that create a gradient, with more embellishing the face. On the back, “Freeze the World” is engraved in blue text.

This isn’t the only Rolex used for the Iceman rollout. Drake wore another model in the "What Did I Miss" music video, and the watch surfaced in the Iceman campaign well before the album landed. On July 4, he appeared in a frozen room during a livestream teasing the era, the platinum Daytona clearly visible on his wrist.

The album's release on May 15, alongside Habibti and Maid of Honour, made Drake the first artist to hold three simultaneous chart entries. The warcf, valued by one Instagram watch account at around $300,000, became a recurring visual across the rollout's icy promotional imagery.

The Iceman Daytona joins a growing canon of milestone watches in Drake's collection, as well as ones that he’s given to others. In 2021, he gifted Lil Baby a custom Rolex Day-Date with a Chrome Hearts bracelet around the time The Voice of the Heroes hit No. 1. Earlier this year, his Take Care album-cover Rolex GMT-Master II, a ref. 116758SANR with 36 baguette diamonds and a custom OVO owl engraving, was listed at $500,000 via Wind Vintage dealer Eric Wind.

"I love watches with great provenance and stories," Wind said of that piece per Hypebeast. "I think Take Care is one of the most important albums from the last 20 years. Drake is an icon."

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