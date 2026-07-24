Tom Cruise

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IShowSpeed in a red FIFA shirt smiling; on the right, Tom Cruise in a suit waving and smiling.
Sports

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Hudson will headline FIFA's star-studded closing ceremony before the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mark Elibert11 days ago
Tom Cruise in 'Digger.'
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Goes Gray in New 'Digger' Trailer as TikTok Shows Him Love

With help from the first-look of his upcoming oil-baron comedy, the Hollywood legend's few days old TikTok account has already crossed 1.4 million followers.

Will Lavin12 days ago
Two people dancing indoors; one in a red jacket, the other in sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling and holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, and More Inspire Viral Impersonators

Impersonation stars are having a moment.

Trace William Cowen144 days ago
Tom Cruise.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Helped Film Lightsaber Duel on Set of New 'Star Wars' Movie

The 'Mission Impossible' star wound up shooting a lightsaber sequence during production of 'Star Wars: Starfighter.'

Alex Ocho198 days ago
Tom Cruise attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says No to One Kennedy Center Honor

The actor declined the invitation to be given a Kennedy Center medal.

Lucille Barilla344 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Tom Cruise attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Ana de Armas attends the World Premiere of "Ballerina", presented by Lionsgate at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted Holding Hands In Vermont

The alleged couple were set to co-star in upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams361 days ago
(L) Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York, New York on May 18, 2025. (R) Ana de Armas is seen in Soho on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Laying It Down' in Upcoming Film 'Ballerina'

Cruise is alleged to be dating the actress, who will next star in 'Ballerina.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams430 days ago
A man in a leather jacket leans against a yellow vintage airplane.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt: "It Isn't Just Flying—It’s Preparing for the What-Ifs"

Tom Cruise breaks down the intense prep and real danger behind The Final Reckoning’s riskiest stunt: flying wing-first through a canyon.

Kylie Mar432 days ago
Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan and Tom Cruise Share Emotional Moment at 'Mission: Impossible' Premiere

Cruise recently said 'Sinners'—in which Jordan stars—is a "must see."

tara mahadevan436 days ago
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Tom Cruise promotes the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says He Loads up on 'Massive Breakfast' With 'Almost a Dozen Eggs' to Perform Stunts

The 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' star says the meal helps him brave cold, speedy, and dangerous stunts.

Alex Ocho450 days ago
Val Kilmer waves, wearing a suit, scarf, and sunglasses on his head, with a necklace and watch.
Pop Culture

'Heat' and 'Top Gun' Actor Val Kilmer Dead: Tom Cruise, Francis Ford Coppola, and More Pay Tribute

Kilmer had range like few others in his field, also starring in 'Batman Forever' and 'MacGruber.'

Trace William Cowen480 days ago
A person hanging from the wing of a yellow biplane in mid-air, with a landscape of green fields and clouds in the background.
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025: Movie Trailers From This Year's Big Game

Commercials aren't the only art form putting up millions this weekend.

Trace William Cowen531 days ago

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