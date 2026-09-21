Brad Pitt Is Back as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's 'Further Mis-Adventures' Trailer

Brad Pitt is tapping back into the Oscar-winning appeal of Cliff Booth, a character he previously embodied to give what is inarguably one of the finest performances of his career in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

For The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pitt’s character takes center stage, with directorial duties having been passed to David Fincher. Pitt, it should go without saying, is not a newcomer to the Fincherverse. He previously stepped in front of Fincher’s lens for Fight Club, Se7en, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The just-released trailer opens with a voice reminding us of a key moment from OUATIH, like so: “You heard the story about Bruce Lee getting his ass kicked by a stuntman yet? This is the guy!”

This is indeed that guy, and while it would initially look as though Cliff has moved on from the hyper-violent, Manson cult-spurred events of OUATIH by spending time as a movie theater projectionist and bartender, there is clearly some fresh darkness afoot that’s poised to find him placed at the center of it.

Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio in the original film, also gets a passing mention in the new trailer, as Cliff is asked why his longtime work as the actor’s stuntman has come to a close.