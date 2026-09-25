Demna Introduces His 'Complete Personal Vision' for Gucci With Latest Show

Demna, who last year ended his longtime tenure at Balenciaga to become Gucci’s artistic director, has now introduced what he describes as his “complete personal vision” for the Italian luxury fashion house.

In a statement shared shortly before launching “The Store Show” amid Milan Fashion Week festivities, the designer made clear the value of what he was able to learn during his first year leading Gucci. This period, for Demna, was akin to “research,” and ultimately gave him a clear idea of what Gucci has stood for in the past, and what that should mean for its future.

“‘The Store Show’ will be the first collection in which I present my complete personal vision for the brand, based on everything I've learned about it since l arrived,” Demna said Friday (Sept. 25). “My first year at Gucci was dedicated to understanding and formulating what Gucci stands for. The conclusion of my research is that Gucci stands for being rooted in the desire to belong to a more glamorous world, and in the audacity to remake that world in your own image.”