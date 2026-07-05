Angelo Baque Reveals Rihanna's Vision for Fenty by Rihanna on Complex Style Podcast

Streetwear veteran Angelo Baque has revealed what Rihanna’s vision for Fenty by Rihanna was when she started.

Baque sat down with the Complex Style Podcast and spoke about Awake NY and reflected on the time that he got the chance to work with Rihanna for Fenty. When asked about his role in the brand, Baque detailed just how ingrained he was in its formation.

“I was a consultant across the board,” he said around the 41-minute mark. “Basically, a creative troubleshooter. The first thing they threw at me when I started there was that the agency they’d hired to work on the identity was struggling. They said, ‘Angelo, you have a week to work with them to figure this out.’”

After explaining how one of his solutions was to add an extension to the F in the Fenty logo, plus assisting with color identity, Baque reflected on having a conversation with Rihana about what her vision for Fenty was.

“I remember in one of our first meetings, she talked about going around SoHo and how you can spot a Chanel bag on someone’s shoulders — that’s the feeling you should get when you wear a Fenty bag,” he explained.