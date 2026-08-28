Balenciaga Taps Anok Yai, Dara Gueye, and Liu Wen for Winter 26 'Clair-Obscur' Campaign

Balenciaga has pulled back the curtain on its Winter 26 campaign, placing three of fashion's most recognizable faces at the center of a collection built on dramatic contrast.

Titled "Clair-Obscur," the campaign stars Anok Yai, Dara Gueye, and Liu Wen, shot in a studio setting by photographer Robin Galiegue. The images lean into heavy shadows that carve out the models' silhouettes, whether that means a dramatically rounded back or an exposed one.

The title borrows from a fine art and photography technique defined by sharp contrasts between light and shadow. The brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli applied that same tension to the clothes themselves, drawing on High Renaissance painting as a starting point and setting acid-bright colors against deep, dark neutrals throughout the collection.

"I wanted to capture that exact moment where raw structure suddenly feels tender, and heavy shadows give way to a splash of unexpected light and colors," Piccioli said, per WWD. "It's about taking Balenciaga's intense, sculptural heritage and making it feel entirely lived-in, human, and free."

The outerwear anchoring the campaign reads as the collection's clearest statement: hooded jackets, peacoats, and blousons built with dramatically high collars and rounded shoulders. Materials span leathers, shearlings, wools, and paillette-embroidered satin silks. The brand describes the silhouettes as sharp-edged and dramatically draped while also positioning them as a reimagining of historical Balenciaga codes for a contemporary wearer.