Eileen Gu Named Global Makeup Ambassador for Armani Beauty

On Thursday (July 23), it was announced that the 22-year-old Olympic skier will front campaigns for two signature products, Lip Maestro and Armani Dolci Makeup Blush, according to WWD .

"Partnering with Armani Beauty is such a natural, instinctive next step for me," Gu said in a statement, according to the outlet. "I've always been drawn to how Armani celebrates authentic, effortless beauty and empowers women to embrace their inner strength.

She continued, "The makeup doesn't just enhance your features, but gives you a magnetic and unstoppable confidence to conquer any stage, whether it's on the snow or under the spotlight. I hope to embody the idea that strength and softness aren't opposites—that you can be disciplined and ambitious, while still being genuinely, unapologetically yourself.”