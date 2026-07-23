GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Eileen Gu Named Global Makeup Ambassador for Armani Beauty

The Olympic champion will front campaigns for two of the brand's products.

Eileen Gu with wavy hair and a light-colored dress poses against a dark backdrop with a logo.
Image via Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Eileen Gu has added another milestone to her career by signing as Giorgio Armani Beauty's new global makeup ambassador.

On Thursday (July 23), it was announced that the 22-year-old Olympic skier will front campaigns for two signature products, Lip Maestro and Armani Dolci Makeup Blush, according to WWD.

"Partnering with Armani Beauty is such a natural, instinctive next step for me," Gu said in a statement, according to the outlet. "I've always been drawn to how Armani celebrates authentic, effortless beauty and empowers women to embrace their inner strength.

She continued, "The makeup doesn't just enhance your features, but gives you a magnetic and unstoppable confidence to conquer any stage, whether it's on the snow or under the spotlight. I hope to embody the idea that strength and softness aren't opposites—that you can be disciplined and ambitious, while still being genuinely, unapologetically yourself.”

Related Stories

A woman lying down and eating an apple.
Style

H&M Taps Brazilian Creator Livia Nunes Marques for Her First Global Collab

The 20-piece ready-to-wear and accessories drop, named "Beethoven" after her dog, is available now.

Brendan Frederick15 days ago
Ice Spice attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Style

Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance In Ha Mood on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop

The fragrance is set for a broader online launch in late August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
Louis Vuitton
Style

Louis Vuitton Debuts Lip Liner, La Beauté's LV Crayon

The LV Crayon retails for $58 and comes in 10 shades.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App