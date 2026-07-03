Milan Fashion Week

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Serena Williams Served Little Black Dress Realness at Milan Fashion Week
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Serena Williams Stuns in Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

The tennis legend stunned in a Gucci gown while attending Milan Fashion Week’s biggest event of the season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo296 days ago
MARNI
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Tracee Ellis Ross Walks Marni FW2025 at Milan Fashion Week

The luxury fashion brand introduced their new collection, "The Pink Sun" during Milan Fashion Week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams505 days ago
John Turturro walks in Zegna show
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John Turturro Trades Lumon Digs for Zegna to Walk in Label’s Milan Winter 2025 Show

The acclaimed film and TV actor walked the runway in Milan in an enviably warm-looking tweed coat.

Trace William Cowen542 days ago
Group of individuals on stage in eclectic, urban-style fashion with assorted jackets and pants, engaging with each other under dramatic lighting. Names unknown
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Everything PDF Is Doing Is Big

From runways shows in Milan to co-signs from rap stars like Drake and Lil Yachty, Domenico Formichetti's PDF keeps growing. Learn more about the buzzing Italian brand here.

Mike DeStefano760 days ago
Photo of Rhuigi Villaseñor during Bally's 2023 A/W show in milan.
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Watch Bally's Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Show

Bally creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor’s new women's and men's collection is being presented during Milan Fashion Week. Watch the show here.

Abel Shifferaw1238 days ago
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Watch The Gucci Women’s Fall Winter 2023 Fashion Show
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Watch Gucci's Women Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Gucci, who recently appointed Sabato De Sarno as creative director, is holding its Women’s Fall Winter 2023 fashion show in Milan. Livestream the event here.

Abel Shifferaw1240 days ago
Paris Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Highlights
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The Best of Men's Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023

From established brands like Louis Vuitton to up-and-comers like Airei, here are the top moments from Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.

Mike DeStefano1269 days ago
Gucci label is pictured in a screenshot image
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Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show

In November 2022, Alessandro Michele announced his exit from the luxury Italian house. Per Michele, he and the label had been on an "extraordinary journey."

Trace William Cowen1282 days ago
Image via MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon
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MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon revealed their second collaboration as part of the former's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Trace William Cowen1389 days ago
A logo for a new Gucci show is pictured
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Watch the Gucci Twinsburg Fashion Show

Alessandro Michele reveals a new collection with the Gucci Twinsburg fashion show, an official livestream of which also featured behind-the-scenes insight.

Trace William Cowen1394 days ago
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Paris and Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Top Moments
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The Best of Men's Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2023

From Gucci's collab with Harry Styles to the latest from Louis Vuitton, here are some of the top moments from Milan and Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Mike DeStefano1477 days ago
Miccia Prada Raf Simons Spring Summer 2023 Show
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Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons Present a Pared Down Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented their Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week. Here's our review of their latest collaborative effort.

Aria Hughes1486 days ago
Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23
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Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump at Gucci Runway Show With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna attended the Milan Fashion Week event with Rocky, with whom she is expecting her first child. The couple confirmed the pregnancy in January.

Joshua Espinoza1603 days ago
Moncler MONDOGENIUS
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MONCLER MONDOGENIUS Was a Star-Studded Fashion Odyssey

Moncler's MONDOGENIUS fashion show was a global event bringing the world's of fashion, art, film, music, and design together in a spectacle devoted to outerwear

Andrew Luecke1752 days ago

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