Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Says Her Doctor Talked Her Out of 'Hot Ones' Challenge

The Academy Award winner doctor talked her out of 'Hot Ones' visit due to her pregnancy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Anne Hathaway is seen in Midtown on September 18, 2026 in New York City.
Aeon/GC Images

Anne Hathaway’s doctor discouraged her from going on Hot Ones to promote her new film, Verity, for good reason: eating hot wings would cause pregnancy complications.

The Academy Award winner stars as author Verity Crawford, who goes on a press tour in the upcoming drama-thriller. Among the media visits that Crawford goes on is the Sean Evans-hosted Hot Ones, where Hathaway ate several hot wings before switching to “dummy” wings. The actress then thought that she would visit the real version of the show for the Verity press run.

"But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn't do it because I might go into early labor, so I still haven't done the gauntlet yet," Hathaway said.

Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman and announced her pregnancy in June. Verity releases on Oct. 2.

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