Dakota Johnson

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Dakota Johnson at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless gown and long earrings, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Is on a Denzel-Level Press Run: Murderous Asparagus, Gorilla Sh*t, OnlyFans, and More

Dakota's 'Materialists' press tour is hitting Denzel levels of hilarity.

Trace William Cowen401 days ago
Split image of Dakota Johnson and Matty Healy.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Says She Had a Dream Where Matty Healy Was a Murderer Who Turned Into Asparagus

Johnson said ex Chris Martin thought her dream would be a “really good pitch for a movie.”

Jose Martinez402 days ago
Dakota Johnson photographed in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Sent ‘Gallon of Gorilla Sh*t’ to Man Who Broke Friend’s Heart

The ‘Materialists’ actress does not play when it comes to her friends.

Jose Martinez408 days ago
Dakota Johnson at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless pink gown and long earrings, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Details What Led to Flop of Widely Memed 'Madame Web': 'It Wasn't My Fault'

Dakota Johnson says a "made by committee" approach is to blame.

Trace William Cowen408 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2141 -- Pictured: Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview on Monday, June 2, 2025 SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 14: Chris Martin of Coldplay is seen upon arrival at Gimpo International Airport on April 14, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Split After 8 Years

A source said that the split between the actress and musician "feels final this time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams409 days ago
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Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson walking on a city street, with shops in the background.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Says Pedro Pascal Joked She Could Sell Toe Pics on OnlyFans: ‘Sounds Intriguing’

Johnson said she had no idea what happens on OnlyFans but is intrigued by the platform.

Mark Elibert425 days ago
Arthur "Joker" Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix, left) Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga, right) pose against a blue-and-black background for Joker: Folie à Deux.
Pop Culture

The 15 Most Successful Bad Movies of the 2000s, Ranked

When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.

Brent Eickhoff603 days ago
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are pictured
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: Tabloid 'Split' Claims Refuted by Rep

The two have been romantically linked for seven years and are believed to be engaged.

Trace William Cowen701 days ago
Emma Roberts poses on the red carpet in a sleeveless top and metallic mini skirt at the Space Cadet event
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts Blames 'Internet Culture' for the Downfall of 'Madame Web'

Roberts credited the film's poor reception and box office numbers on "everything being made into a joke."

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Being ‘Ripped to Shreds’: 'I Can’t Say That I Don’t Understand’

Johnson faced criticism of 'Madame Web' head-on in her new 'Bustle' cover story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 'Madame Web' Reviews Are in and They're Not Pretty

The buzz surrounding the film has been bad since the first trailer was widely ridiculed upon its release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams886 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'

The 'Madame Web' star said she was on set for two weeks despite barely appearing in the episode at all.

Joe Price890 days ago
Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Roasts Armie Hammer During Sundance Speech: 'Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a biting joke about Armie Hammer, who in 2021 was accused by exes of having cannibalism fantasies

Brad Callas1275 days ago
sydney-sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel and Sony’s ‘Madame Web’

While 'Euphoria' fans are still coming to terms with the fact that the HBO blockbuster likely won't be returning until 2024, Sydney Sweeney is staying busy.

Trace William Cowen1585 days ago
Actor Dakota Johnson from Netflix's "The Lost Daughter" attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York
Pop Culture

Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web' Looking to Cast ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson as Its Hero

'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Lost Daughter' actress Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web.'

Joe Price1626 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fantastic Four' Tie at the Razzies For Worst Films of the Year

'Fifty Shades of Grey' takes home five Razzie Awards and is officially the worst film of the year.

erich4chi3793 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Black Mass' Star Joel Edgerton Discusses the Allure of Notorious Mob Boss Whitey Bulger

Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Rory Cochran, Joel Edgerton, and other 'Black Mass' stars speak with Collider about the mob life.

Trace William Cowen3956 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Cast of 'Black Mass' Reveals the Shocking Things They Learned While Filming

Collider's Steve "Frosty" Weintraub sat down with the cast to talk about filming in Boston

Keishamazing3957 days ago

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