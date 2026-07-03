Latest Stories
Dakota Johnson Is on a Denzel-Level Press Run: Murderous Asparagus, Gorilla Sh*t, OnlyFans, and More
Dakota's 'Materialists' press tour is hitting Denzel levels of hilarity.
Dakota Johnson Says She Had a Dream Where Matty Healy Was a Murderer Who Turned Into Asparagus
Johnson said ex Chris Martin thought her dream would be a “really good pitch for a movie.”
Dakota Johnson Sent ‘Gallon of Gorilla Sh*t’ to Man Who Broke Friend’s Heart
The ‘Materialists’ actress does not play when it comes to her friends.
Dakota Johnson Details What Led to Flop of Widely Memed 'Madame Web': 'It Wasn't My Fault'
Dakota Johnson says a "made by committee" approach is to blame.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Split After 8 Years
A source said that the split between the actress and musician "feels final this time."
Dakota Johnson Says Pedro Pascal Joked She Could Sell Toe Pics on OnlyFans: ‘Sounds Intriguing’
Johnson said she had no idea what happens on OnlyFans but is intrigued by the platform.
The 15 Most Successful Bad Movies of the 2000s, Ranked
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: Tabloid 'Split' Claims Refuted by Rep
The two have been romantically linked for seven years and are believed to be engaged.
Emma Roberts Blames 'Internet Culture' for the Downfall of 'Madame Web'
Roberts credited the film's poor reception and box office numbers on "everything being made into a joke."
Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Being ‘Ripped to Shreds’: 'I Can’t Say That I Don’t Understand’
Johnson faced criticism of 'Madame Web' head-on in her new 'Bustle' cover story.
The 'Madame Web' Reviews Are in and They're Not Pretty
The buzz surrounding the film has been bad since the first trailer was widely ridiculed upon its release.
Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'
The 'Madame Web' star said she was on set for two weeks despite barely appearing in the episode at all.
Dakota Johnson Roasts Armie Hammer During Sundance Speech: 'Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a biting joke about Armie Hammer, who in 2021 was accused by exes of having cannibalism fantasies
Sydney Sweeney Joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel and Sony’s ‘Madame Web’
While 'Euphoria' fans are still coming to terms with the fact that the HBO blockbuster likely won't be returning until 2024, Sydney Sweeney is staying busy.
Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web' Looking to Cast ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson as Its Hero
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Lost Daughter' actress Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web.'
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fantastic Four' Tie at the Razzies For Worst Films of the Year
'Fifty Shades of Grey' takes home five Razzie Awards and is officially the worst film of the year.
'Black Mass' Star Joel Edgerton Discusses the Allure of Notorious Mob Boss Whitey Bulger
Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Rory Cochran, Joel Edgerton, and other 'Black Mass' stars speak with Collider about the mob life.
Cast of 'Black Mass' Reveals the Shocking Things They Learned While Filming
Collider's Steve "Frosty" Weintraub sat down with the cast to talk about filming in Boston