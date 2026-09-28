Style

Dakota Johnson Wears Custom Calvin Klein Collection Gown at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Johnson took the stage in a sequin-embroidered gown to present Taylor Swift with the Artist Director Honors award.

Dakota Johnson in a pink dress stands at a microphone on stage with a red background.
Image via Getty/Rich Polk/Billboard

Dakota Johnson, soon to be seen alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in the upcoming thriller Verity, was among the stars who assembled in the name of VMAs history on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

When taking the stage to present Taylor Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honors award, Johnson wore a custom Calvin Klein Collection piece. Specifically, she opted for a sequin-embroidered gown with an open back and micro-spaghetti straps.

Get a closer look below.

Sunday night also saw the unveiling of Swift’s “Patient Zero” video, starring Johnson and Colin Farrell. This weekend, Johnson is hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guests Turnstile.

See here for a full rundown of this year’s VMAs winners, then head here for a look at all of this year’s performances.

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