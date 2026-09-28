Dakota Johnson Wears Custom Calvin Klein Collection Gown at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Dakota Johnson, soon to be seen alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in the upcoming thriller Verity, was among the stars who assembled in the name of VMAs history on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

When taking the stage to present Taylor Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honors award, Johnson wore a custom Calvin Klein Collection piece. Specifically, she opted for a sequin-embroidered gown with an open back and micro-spaghetti straps.

Get a closer look below.