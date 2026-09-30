Sneakers

Nike Swooshfly: Everything You Need to Know

Nike introduces its new budget-friendly racing sneaker.

Nike Swooshfly
Nike has unveiled the Swooshfly, the brand's new budget-friendly road racing shoe. Via Nike

Nike has unveiled a budget-friendly running shoe designed for road racing up to the marathon distance.

Joining the brand’s race day lineup that previously included the Vaporfly and the Alphafly is the new Swooshfly, launching in early 2027. Unlike the two models that are already in the range, the Swooshfly retails for a fraction of their retail prices but retains the high-end performance that runners are expecting from a race-day shoe.

“A first race can feel exciting and intimidating at the same time,” Nike’s product footwear lead, Ryan Shi, said. “We created Swooshfly to give runners the support they need to say yes to that challenge, step onto the starting line with confidence, and know they can do it in the shoes and belong there. For us, that’s what makes race day feel more possible.”

Ahead of its release in 2027, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike Swooshfly.

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What new innovations does the Nike Swooshfly feature?

The most crucial innovation that’s being introduced on the Nike Swooshfly is the SkyX beaded-foam compound for the midsole and an updated carbon fiber Flyplate, which the brand says testing showed a 16 percent energy return compared to the Vaporfly 4 in a men’s size 10. The upper introduces a woven Vaporweave material along with a new Goatek outsole for increased traction.

What road race distances is the Nike Swooshfly intended for?

Nike confirmed that the Swooshfly is designed for runners who are looking to perform at the five-kilometer, the 10-kilometer, the half-marathon, and the marathon distances.

When is the Nike Swooshfly releasing?

The Nike Swooshfly will be available in China starting in February 2027. A global launch will arrive in Spring 2027.

Where will the Nike Swooshfly be available?

The Nike Swooshfly will be available at Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists.

How much does the Nike Swooshfly cost?

The Nike Swooshfly retails for $145.

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