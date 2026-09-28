Taylor Swift Takes Home First-Ever Artist Director Honors Award at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift won the first-ever Artist Director Honors award at the 2026 MTV Music Video Awards.
Swift received the trophy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 after receiving a touching introduction from her friend, Dakota Johnson, who praised the singer as an “architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.”
In her acceptance speech, Swift told the crowd that of the “roughly” 60 music videos that she’s been involved with, she wrote and directed 18 of them.
“I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” Swift said. “You make it so rewarding. Because you actually care about what we’re making.”
“I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person who worked alongside me on these projects,” she added. “Mainly, I want to say thank you to the fans, and rather than say anything else ... I would love to, if it’s okay with you, show you my latest music video.”
Swift then revealed the chaotic video for “Patient Zero,” starring Johnson and Colin Farrell. The video for the track, which appeared on the expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl, featured Swift playing the role of a wife with a murderous husband.
Later that night, Swift won the Video of the Year award for her track “The Fate of Ophelia” as well as Best Direction for “Opalite.”