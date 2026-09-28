Taylor Swift Takes Home First-Ever Artist Director Honors Award at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift won the first-ever Artist Director Honors award at the 2026 MTV Music Video Awards.

Swift received the trophy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 after receiving a touching introduction from her friend, Dakota Johnson, who praised the singer as an “architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.”

In her acceptance speech, Swift told the crowd that of the “roughly” 60 music videos that she’s been involved with, she wrote and directed 18 of them.

“I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” Swift said. “You make it so rewarding. Because you actually care about what we’re making.”