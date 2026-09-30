Music

Zara Larsson Brings Out Sexyy Red for Guest Appearance at Los Angeles Show

Sexyy Red joined Zara Larsson for a performance of her viral hit “Lookin’ for the Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).”

Zara Larsson performing in a pink outfit with glittery makeup; Sexyy Red in a red top and hat on stage.
Denise Truscello and Jim Dyson via Getty Images

During her performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Sept. 29), Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson brought out Sexyy Red as a surprise guest.

The latest stop on Larsson’s tour in support of her 2025 album Midnight Sun featured a special guest, with Red joining Larsson onstage for a performance of her 2023 hit “Lookin’ for the Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).” Larsson got really into the performance, too, twerking for her fans while Sexyy Red rapped her track to applause from the audience.

During the same live show, Larsson also brought out Eli to perform their song “Crush (Girls Trip),” which appeared on the remix album of Midnight Sun that dropped earlier this year.

Larsson kicked off the Midnight Sun tour in October last year, and is set to conclude with a final show in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 1. In total, the tour features over 100 shows, a huge step up from her 2024 tour in support of her album Venus, which had 24 shows in total.

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