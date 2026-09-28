Charli xcx Throws It Back to 2004 With Custom Dsquared2 Look for 2026 VMAs Performance

Charli xcx threw it back to 2004 for her custom Dsquared2 stage look at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 27).

The Music, Fashion, Film artist made a surprise appearance during Madonna’s show-opening performance, which also featured Sabrina Carpenter in custom Dolce & Gabbana. For her look, Charli wore custom Dsquared2 inspired by the Dean and Dan Caten-led fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2004 runway show.

Earlier in the night, Charli was spotted wearing two Fope rings on the red carpet.

Charli stepped into Sunday’s Snoop Dogg-hosted ceremony with four nominations, including Best Pop. See this year’s winners here, then revisit the full slate of performances.