2026 MTV Video Music Awards: Charli XCX Wears Fope Jewelry on Carpet

Charli xcx complemented her all-black 2026 VMAs look with jewelry designed by Fope. The Music Fashion Film artist attended the awards ceremony on Sunday (Sept. 27) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she walked the blue carpet in a velvet crop top with balloon sleeves and a matching skirt. While Charli’s outfit was solid black, the British pop artist offset the look with a Fope-designed double mesh gold diamond ring and bubble white gold ring encrusted with sapphires and diamonds.

The awards ceremony was a quick detour from Charli’s Music Fashion Film Tour, which began September 11 in Philadelphia and continues trek until October 23 in Paradise, Las Vegas. The European leg of the tour begins February 13 in Dublin, Ireland, and runs for seven dates overall.

Charli is nominated in four categories at this year’s VMAs, including Best Pop and Song of the Summer for “Camera.”