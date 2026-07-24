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Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, NY, USA.
Music

Amber Rose Says She May Have Caused Kanye West’s 2009 VMAs Interruption of Taylor Swift

The media personality recalls "not expecting" the 'BULLY' rapper to grab the mic from Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Summer Walker Doesn't Like Current R&B, Calls Herself an 'Old School Girl'

The 29-year-old singer opened up about her musical taste, admitting she prefers classic R&B over the current wave dominating the charts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Busta Rhymes Asks Mariah Carey If He Can Hump Her Leg ‘Like an Old Nasty Dog’ at VMA Afterparty

The rapper made a crude joke about his "I Know What You Want" collaborator after the pair won awards at the 2025 VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Pays Homage to Pamela Anderson’s 1999 VMAs Look With Mystery Date

The 29-year-old swore off men in May, after announcing her and Rico Recklezz's breakup.

tara mahadevan320 days ago
A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen321 days ago
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Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award
Music

Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award

In 1997, Mariah Carey presented this year's VMA host, LL COOL J, with the same award.

Bernadette Giacomazzo338 days ago
Alyson Stoner attends The Hollywood Reporter x GLAAD Pride Party presented by Paramount+ at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on June 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Alyson Stoner’s Hilarious TikTok About Missy Elliott Takes Fans Back 23 Years

They were 9 in Missy Elliott’s 'Work It' video—now they're answering 'the hard-hitting questions I’m asked every week.'

Maggie Ekberg351 days ago
Tyla at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York.
Music

Tyla Says Being in the Public Eye is ‘Scary’: ‘I Didn’t Know It Would Be This Hard’

Months after winning her first Grammy Award, the South African popiano artist spoke to 'Los Angeles Times' about the pressures of fame.

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
Eve is seen in Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City/Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York
Music

Eve Remembers Janet Jackson 'Saved My Life' After Being Drugged and ‘Hysterical’ at 2007 VMA Afterparty

In her new memoir 'Who's That Girl?,' Eve recounted an experience when Jackson gave her a concoction that alleviated her symptoms from a drugging.

Jaelani Turner-Williams670 days ago
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Split image. Left: TDE Punch. Center: J. Cole. Right: Diddy.
Music

Punch Recounts Story of J. Cole and Diddy’s 2013 VMAs Afterparty Fight

The infamous scuffle ensued after Diddy allegedly approached Kendrick Lamar about claiming to be "the King of New York" in his "Control" verse.

Alex Ocho678 days ago
Lecrae and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Lecrae Drops His Own 'White Air Force 1s' Version of Kendrick Lamar's Untitled Track

Following a shoutout from K. Dot on the original track.

Trey Alston679 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey present Tyla with the award for Best Afrobeats for "Water" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Tyla Responds to Criticism Over MTV VMAs Moment With Halle Bailey: ‘Y’all Make Everything Weird’

Tyla needed a hand with her first VMA win in the Best Afrobeats category, which Lil Nas X gladly helped with.

Jaelani Turner-Williams681 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia seen out for dinner at Carbone restaurant on September 06, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Halsey Celebrates Engagement With Avan Jogia: 'I'm With My Best Friend'

The pop artist confirmed their engagement to Jogia, a Canadian actor and singer, during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Megan and Yuki performing
Music

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 VMAs Medley of "Boa," "Mamushi," and More

This year's ceremony was held at the UBS Arena and also saw Megan serving as host.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
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MTV Moon Person logo
Music

2024 MTV VMAs: Here Are This Year's Winners

Megan Thee Stallion hosted this year’s ceremony, which saw Taylor Swift leading with 12 nominations.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago

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