Dsquared2

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drake
Style

OVO Shares First Look at Dsquared2 Collab

Back in March, Drake was seen wearing an OVO x Dsquared2 logo on a hoodie.

Trace William Cowen2623 days ago
Style

Canadian-Helmed Label DSquared2 Under Fire For Controversial Fashion Collection

Canadian design duo Dean and Dan Caten are facing serious backlash after unveiling their 'Dsquaw' collection in Milan Fashion Week.

Christopher Turner4153 days ago

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