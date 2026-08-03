GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Charli xcx Earns Her Second Top 10 Billboard 200 Debut of the Year With 'Music, Fashion, Film'

'Music, Fashion, Film' also opened at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

Charli xcx with long dark hair in a light dress stands in front of a red background with white text.
Image via Getty/Pierre Suu

Bold introspection has again handsomely paid off for Charli xcx, whose new album has now been confirmed to have netted the three-time Grammy winner her second top 10 debut of the year on the Billboard 200 chart.

Music, Fashion, Filmone of the year’s best albums, and arguably the most compelling mainstream music moment of the year—comes in at No. 3 on the latest chart update with 78,000 equivalent units.

Charli previously bagged a top 10 debut back in February with the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which opened at No. 8. Her latest album, featuring filmmaker David Cronenberg on the existentially concerned closing track “No One Lasts Forever,” marks her fourth top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Returning to the top spot on the same chart is Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, while Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love holds at No. 2. On the U.K. Official Albums Chart, meanwhile, Charli has earned her second No. 1 of 2026.

At the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on Friday, Charli gave fans the first full-scale performance of the Music, Fashion, Film era. The setlist was heavy on tracks from Charli’s latest album, including singles “Rock Music” and “SS26,” among others, though BRAT was also well-represented.

“I had the best time and I’m so proud of this show,” she later said on Instagram. “Ty for watching.”

Starting in September, fans can catch Charli on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour with special guest underscores.

Related Stories

Charli xcx with long black hair wearing sunglasses and a gray top stands outside near a building.
Style

Charli xcx Wears EMPATH Uzu Dress in London: How to Shop on Complex

Here's how to step out in a Charli-approved piece from the Los Angeles brand.

Trace William Cowen6 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli xcx Releases New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film'

She's embarking on a tour for the LP in September.

Trey Alston11 days ago
Charli XCX.
Music

Charli XCX's Fire Discography: How to Shop 'Music, Fashion, Film,' 'Wuthering Heights' and More

As Charli XCX celebrates the release of her new album, Complex Shop has got you covered on all her previous releases.

Trey Alston11 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
SportsKlay Thompson Responds to Kevin Durant Saying He Was ‘Never an MVP Candidate’: ‘Aye Man U Good?'
4
BetsCam Skattebo Injury Update: Will Giants RB Play Week 1?
5
Music50 Cent Has Even More to Say About Rick Ross's 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Can't Fake It Forever'
6
MusicASAP Rocky Says Owl in Crosshairs and Rat Imagery During His Tour Was 'For All Them N***as'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App