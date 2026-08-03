Charli xcx Earns Her Second Top 10 Billboard 200 Debut of the Year With 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Bold introspection has again handsomely paid off for Charli xcx, whose new album has now been confirmed to have netted the three-time Grammy winner her second top 10 debut of the year on the Billboard 200 chart.
Music, Fashion, Film—one of the year’s best albums, and arguably the most compelling mainstream music moment of the year—comes in at No. 3 on the latest chart update with 78,000 equivalent units.
Charli previously bagged a top 10 debut back in February with the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which opened at No. 8. Her latest album, featuring filmmaker David Cronenberg on the existentially concerned closing track “No One Lasts Forever,” marks her fourth top 10 on the Billboard 200.
Returning to the top spot on the same chart is Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, while Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love holds at No. 2. On the U.K. Official Albums Chart, meanwhile, Charli has earned her second No. 1 of 2026.
At the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on Friday, Charli gave fans the first full-scale performance of the Music, Fashion, Film era. The setlist was heavy on tracks from Charli’s latest album, including singles “Rock Music” and “SS26,” among others, though BRAT was also well-represented.
“I had the best time and I’m so proud of this show,” she later said on Instagram. “Ty for watching.”
Starting in September, fans can catch Charli on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour with special guest underscores.