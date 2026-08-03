Charli xcx Earns Her Second Top 10 Billboard 200 Debut of the Year With 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Charli previously bagged a top 10 debut back in February with the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which opened at No. 8. Her latest album, featuring filmmaker David Cronenberg on the existentially concerned closing track “No One Lasts Forever,” marks her fourth top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Returning to the top spot on the same chart is Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, while Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love holds at No. 2. On the U.K. Official Albums Chart, meanwhile, Charli has earned her second No. 1 of 2026.