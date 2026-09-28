Take the "AWOO" yell that's become a signature. It comes from Papiamento, the Creole language of the Dutch Caribbean, and Ryan describes it simply as "what's up." "It's like a greeting, but from the street," he says. “Curaçao is very special for my career, for my life, because culturally I learned a lot of things from Curaçao,” Ryan said. “ I like being there. I like Caribbean life, the music, the vibe, and being in the sea.” However, he remains equally loyal to Colombia, spending time in his neighborhood filming numerous music videos, including his single with Feid, “MENTIRA,” and even making the official song for the Colombian national team, “EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE,” which features players Lucho Díaz and Juanfer Quintero actually rapping on the track.

How did he get into music and who are his influences?

As a teen, he split his listening between artists from the States and Jamaica. He rattles off his rotation—”2Pac, Biggie, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent”—before adding, “and I listened to a lot of dancehall, a lot of reggae.” Listening to these genres pushed him toward making his own music. Well, that and a girl. “I wrote [my first song] when I was in school. For a girlfriend I had,” he said. “A romantic love song.” Before anyone was paying attention, Ryan performed on buses. When he announced his sold-out Medellín stadium show in April, he posted a clip from those days: him rapping over a speaker blasting his own music, the passengers around him visibly annoyed.

What does he sound like?

While many artists are sanding down música urbana's rough edges for a global audience, Ryan Castro has gone the other way. His sound pulls from the dancehall and Caribbean lineage that shaped reggaeton in the first place—on two of his biggest tracks, "LA VILLA" and "DÓNDE," he interpolates the unmistakable melody of Sister Nancy's "Bam Bam."

He doesn't stay in one lane, though. His hits range from the perreo of "Jordan" to the caffeinated merengue of "Mujeriego," both produced by longtime collaborator SOG. Every song, he says, starts with a feeling rather than a genre. "It all starts with getting on the same vibe as the producer. Once we're in sync, it depends on the mood we're trying to create," he said. "If I want something for a party, something romantic, or something a little sad, we build around that feeling. Based on the mood, we come up with the melody and everything else together... We pick the sounds, the drums, and everything."

What is his connection to Karol G?

Ryan Castro and Karol G have been friends for years. They first connected when he opened select dates of her Bichota Tour in 2022. "Karol had already been listening to my music a lot and talking about me in some of her interviews,” he said. “Then we had the opportunity to meet, and from there our friendship developed very naturally." Their first collaboration came on the remix of Cris MJ's smash "UNA NOCHE EN MEDELLÍN." She's kept pulling him up since—most notably at her first Coachella headlining set, where she brought him out to perform alongside J Balvin. "I'm especially grateful that she invited me to be part of such an important moment at Coachella," he said. "Some of my first experiences performing in stadiums came because she invited me to open her shows and join me on stage." Their only other release together is the posse cut "+57," alongside Maluma, J Balvin, and Feid. But there's more sitting unreleased. "We also have a couple of songs together, but beyond the music, we've built a genuine friendship," he said.

How did he start working with J Balvin?

J Balvin has always had an ear for promising talent. Over the years he’s collaborated early on with artists like Bad Bunny and Rosalía, and now Ryan Castro. José believes so strongly in Ryan’s talent that the two have released a joint project, the Latin Grammy-nominated OMERTÁ, which echos Balvin's 2019 collaborative album with Bad Bunny, OASIS. But their history goes back much further, to 2016, when Ryan heard that Balvin was coming to Curaçao during his Energía era. “J Balvin arrived on his private jet, and I didn't have the money to go see him perform,” Ryan said. “So I went to the airport to wait for him, hoping I could meet him, but I wasn't able to.” It would take six more years of grinding before Ryan and Balvin finally connected on their first track together—"Nivel de Perreo," which dropped in 2022. From there, they released a string of singles and were seen together everywhere from the Super Bowl to the Grammys in the lead-up to their joint album. Along the way, Balvin has become something of an older brother and mentor to Ryan, steering him away from the mistakes Balvin made during his come-up.

“[Balvin told me] to embrace the process of making music and not skip any steps,” Ryan said. “Like, if I have to perform at a nightclub, then I should perform at a nightclub. I shouldn't let my ego tell me, ‘No, you should only do stadiums.’ Just live the process, take it step by step. Don't skip ahead or rush anything. Everything will come at the right time.”

Will he be releasing new music soon?

Ryan, who kicked off a massive U.S. arena tour earlier this month, confirmed to Complex that a new album is coming, though he's not announcing a title or date yet. Last month he released "MENTIRA," an Afro-tinged track that blends dancehall, reggaeton, and hip-hop. He followed that up with "La Sapió," a pure perreo cut. Describing the new album, he said, "It will have a lot of reggaeton, but it will also include other genres that have influenced me and that I enjoy making the most."

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