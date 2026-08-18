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Cardi B Jokingly Asks Kulture to Help Her Fight When She’s 60: ‘Come Beat This B*tch Ass'

The rapper is jokingly making it clear that her four children will be ready to scrap at the senior center.

Cardi B performing on stage with vibrant red hair and a colorful, futuristic outfit, smiling confidently.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B has joked that she’s already counting on her kids to help her settle fights when she’s elderly.

The rapper hopped on an impromptu Instagram Live on Monday night (August 17) where she streamed herself eating food with two of her children, eight-year-old Kulture and four-year-old Wave.

Near the 14-minute and 30-second mark in the video linked below, Cardi asked her kids if they were ready for their boxing classes tomorrow.

“I don't know if I want to,” Kulture’s can be heard saying in the background.

“If you do, ain't no quitting cuz you like to quit. Not paying for you to quit. You understand?” Cardi answered between bites of her food. “This is the age where you need to learn how to fight.”

She continued, “Never know when them bitches gonna try you when you grow up and shit cuz you in them white, good schools but you know you outside. I ain't going to be there for you all the time. And I got some bitches that I don’t like, so when you 25 and shit and bitches fuck with me? You know I'm like, ‘Yeah, bitch. Don't make me bring out my daughter. Which daughter you want? Which daughter? … Both my daughters got them hands, and my sons.’ You understand?”

“When I'm a old bitch and I can't fight no more, you got me?” Cardi asked.

“Yeah,” Kulture answered.

“When I'm like about 60 and I'm talking shit to these bitches, that's when you come in,” Cardi hilariously added, before pretending to make a phone call with an elderly voice.

“‘Kulture, come beat this bitch ass. Yeah, she fucked with me. I'm playing bingo. Yeah, I'm at bingo and this bitch fucking with me. Come over here and bring Blossom too. You're going to jump ass. Me, you, her, and my cane. What's up?’” Cardi joked, making Kulture laugh.

The Grammy-winner shares her three children, 8-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom with ex Offset. She also welcomed a son, nicknamed Baby Brim, with Stefon Diggs last November.

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