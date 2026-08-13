Cardi B Confesses She Used to Steal From Old Navy—Now She's a Brand Ambassador

Cardi B is the freshest face of Old Navy’s denim campaign—a “full circle” moment for the rapper who says she regularly stole from the brand in high school.
During an Instagram Live, the 33-year-old artist reflected on her new role leading Old Navy's Fall 2026 campaign with the confession. She said she never once got caught for her theft.
"I just want to say thank you Old Navy for holding me down in high school,” she told the camera while wearing layered cardigans. "I used to steal from you guys all the time.
“If it wasn't for you guys, I probably wouldn't be the freshest bitch in school—cuz I was the freshest,” she continued. “I was stealing all the motherfucking cardigans from Old Navy. And then look at God. Look at God."
Someone in the background echoed "full circle," and Cardi repeated it back: "Full circle moment."
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In a statement when the campaign officially launched on Aug. 5, she said she “grew up shopping” at Old Navy stores.
"I remember my mom would always get our 4th of July outfits from there, she took it very seriously! So being part of this campaign felt natural to me, it felt like a full circle moment!" she said
In her Instagram Live, she also credited the brand for fitting a body type that other retailers often overlook.
"I'm 5'3 and I'm skinny, I got no waist, but my ass and hips is the size of Uganda,” she joked.
Cardi headlines Old Navy's "Most Wanted Denim" campaign, the fall installment of the brand's ongoing "It's Old Navy" series, which kicked off earlier this year with Paris Hilton.
The rapper leads the campaign alongside Quenlin Blackwell, Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader, Haley Baylee, and Wisdom Kaye. According to the Gap Inc. press release, Old Navy Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen praised Cardi’s ability to make fashion feel "joyful, personal, and entirely her own."
The campaign's impact was swift: Old Navy denim reportedly sold out across multiple sizes within 24 hours of the Aug. 5 launch.