Cardi B Confesses She Used to Steal From Old Navy—Now She's a Brand Ambassador

Cardi B is the freshest face of Old Navy’s denim campaign—a “full circle” moment for the rapper who says she regularly stole from the brand in high school.

During an Instagram Live, the 33-year-old artist reflected on her new role leading Old Navy's Fall 2026 campaign with the confession. She said she never once got caught for her theft.

"I just want to say thank you Old Navy for holding me down in high school,” she told the camera while wearing layered cardigans. "I used to steal from you guys all the time.

“If it wasn't for you guys, I probably wouldn't be the freshest bitch in school—cuz I was the freshest,” she continued. “I was stealing all the motherfucking cardigans from Old Navy. And then look at God. Look at God."

Someone in the background echoed "full circle," and Cardi repeated it back: "Full circle moment."