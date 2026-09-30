ASAP Rocky to Present Surprise AWGE Fashion Show Before Paris Performance

ASAP Rocky isn’t sticking to merely taking the stage with his Don’t Be Dumb Tour at Accor Arena in Paris on Wednesday (Sept. 30). Shortly before the performance begins, he’ll also be presenting an AWGE fashion show at the venue.

Billed under the apparent title “Anti War Global Economics Paris Fashion Show,” the event provides “special access” to reserved seat ticket holders. Fans with this level of admission secured have been urged to arrive at 5 p.m. local time. No separate fashion show tickets will be distributed.

The show is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will see Rocky and company unveiling the new Spring/Summer 2027 collection from AWGE.