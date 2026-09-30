Style

ASAP Rocky to Present Surprise AWGE Fashion Show Before Paris Performance

Rocky is giving fans in Paris the unique opportunity to see both a live performance, and a surprise-announced fashion show.

ASAP Rocky in a white outfit and mask holds a megaphone on stage, with a red background.
Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky

ASAP Rocky isn’t sticking to merely taking the stage with his Don’t Be Dumb Tour at Accor Arena in Paris on Wednesday (Sept. 30). Shortly before the performance begins, he’ll also be presenting an AWGE fashion show at the venue.

Billed under the apparent title “Anti War Global Economics Paris Fashion Show,” the event provides “special access” to reserved seat ticket holders. Fans with this level of admission secured have been urged to arrive at 5 p.m. local time. No separate fashion show tickets will be distributed.

The show is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will see Rocky and company unveiling the new Spring/Summer 2027 collection from AWGE.

Don’t Be Dumb, mercifully released to the world after several delays back in January, recently landed among Complex’s picks for the best rap albums of 2026 so far.

See the full list here.

Shop A$AP Rocky on Complex

Shop A$AP Rocky

Related Stories

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and Riot Rose
Music

ASAP Rocky Brings Rihanna and Riot Rose Onstage During Copenhagen Show

The rapper paused "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" at Royal Arena on Friday night to bring his family onstage during the European leg of his "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour.

Trey Alston11 days ago
A$AP Rocky performs onstage at 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

ASAP Rocky’s AWGE Calls Out ‘Selective Reporting’ on the Rapper Amid Sold-Out Tour

The rapper's creative agency called out "how quiet it gets" when the 'Don't Be Dumb' artist has found tour success.

Jaelani Turner-Williams90 days ago
21 Savage in a denim outfit and black cap smiles against a plain background.
Style

21 Savage Spotted Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger and Public School for NYFW

The rapper hit both shows Thursday alongside Carmelo Anthony as New York Fashion Week's spring/summer 2027 season opened.

Mark Elibert18 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz
2
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
3
MusicOutKast and Waffle House Announce New Collaboration
4
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
5
Pop CultureWatch Tom Cruise's Epic Dance Through the  'Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel
6
StyleTeen Reseller Says He Moves $20 Million in Chrome Hearts a Year

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App