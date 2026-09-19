Music

ASAP Rocky Brings Rihanna and Riot Rose Onstage During Copenhagen Show

The rapper paused "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" at Royal Arena on Friday night to bring his family onstage during the European leg of his "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour.

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and Riot Rose
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A$AP Rocky brought Rihanna and their son Riot Rose onstage during "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Friday night, handing Riot the megaphone.
  • Riot Rose, age 3, told the crowd "Wassup... Thank you" before fist bumping his father, marking his second cameo after first appearing at the Kia Forum show in June.
  • The Copenhagen stop is part of A$AP Rocky's 42-date "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour, which supports his chart-topping album "DON'T BE DUMB" and continues through Oslo, Stockholm, Paris and Athens into October.
  • Rihanna has appeared throughout the tour since its Chicago opening night, and Rocky said in August that she has been "cooking" new music in the studio.

A$AP Rocky brought out Rihanna and his son, Riot Rose, while performing in Copenhagen during the European leg of his Don’t Be Dumb Tour

Right before wrapping up at the Royal Arena, the rapper was performing his 2015 track "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" through a megaphone when he paused to bring Rihanna and their son onstage

Rihanna kissed Riot on the cheek, and then Rocky handed him the three-year-old a microphone.

"Wassup... Thank you," Riot told the crowd, then traded a fist bump with his dad.

The Copenhagen stop sits near the end of a long stretch. Rocky announced the 42-date "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour with Live Nation on Jan. 20, opening the North American leg at Chicago's United Center on May 27 and closing it July 11 at Newark's Prudential Center.

The European and UK run started in Brussels on Aug. 25 and moved through London, Dublin, Glasgow, Milan and Hamburg before Friday's Danish date. All of it supports "DON'T BE DUMB," Rocky's fourth album and his first full-length in nearly eight years, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Rihanna has been a fixture on the run since night one, when she danced along to "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" in Chicago. She turned up again in Toronto on May 31, a show where Rocky told the Scotiabank Arena crowd how long he had been away.

"Y'all motherfuckers don't understand, I haven't been in Toronto for 8 fucking years bro, 8 fucking years," he said. "I fucking love this place. Toronto, I've been gone so long."

Riot got his first cameo in June, when Rihanna filmed from the floor of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as Rocky broke from his set to call out to him. "Riot Rose, hey son... Hey buddy. Daddy loves you, son," he said.

The couple has been in each other's orbit since 2012, when they linked on the remix of "Cockiness (Love It)," and started dating around 2020. They now have three kids: RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

Rocky is gearing up to head to Oslo on Sept. 20 and Stockholm on Sept. 21, with the European run continuing through Paris's Accor Arena on Sept. 30 and dates after that stretching to Athens on Oct. 11.

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