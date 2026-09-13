21 Savage Spotted Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger and Public School for NYFW

Public School's SS27 show marked a continued comeback for designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, who brought the label back to the NYFW runway in 2026 after seven years away, with Swizz Beatz and Fabolous also attending.

More than 50 celebrities packed the Plaza for Tommy Hilfiger's show, including Camila Cabello, Jisoo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Francisco Lindor and Kate Moss, while Gigi Hadid opened the runway and Slayyyter performed.

Carmelo Anthony joined 21 Savage at both events, a pairing that fit Tommy Hilfiger's new campaign since Anthony stars in it alongside Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, Jisoo, Peggy Gou and Frances Tiafoe.

21 Savage attended two New York Fashion Week shows on Sept. 10, appearing front row at Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2027 show at the Plaza Hotel and later at Public School's SS27 presentation.

21 Savage is making the rounds at New York Fashion Week with two front-row appearances in one day. The Atlanta rapper attended Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2027 show at the Plaza Hotel on Thursday (Sept. 10) before making his way to Public School's SS27 presentation later that day. Carmelo Anthony joined 21 for both stops. Melo's appearance at the Hilfiger show came as he stars in the designer's latest campaign alongside Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, Jisoo, Peggy Gou, and Frances Tiafoe. The Plaza was packed with celebrities for Hilfiger's presentation. 21 shared the star-studded front row with Camila Cabello, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, Knicks players Josh Hart and Miles McBride, Francisco Lindor and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Fireboy DML and Cat Burns were among the other musicians in attendance, while Kate Moss was seated alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger and Edward Enninful. Hadid opened the show wearing oversized red pleated pants with a T-shirt, tan blazer and navy bucket hat. Slayyyter provided a performance before Hilfiger eventually took his own trip down the runway accompanied by a Samoyed. 21 and Anthony then switched locations for Public School's presentation. The show marked another chapter in Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne's return to New York Fashion Week. The designers brought Public School back to the NYFW runway earlier this year after spending seven years away from the traditional calendar. Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Miles Caton and Julez were among the familiar faces who attended the SS27 presentation, with Anthony also linking up with Fabolous backstage.