Music

G-Dragon Tells Fans BIGBANG is 'Truly Back' at Oakland Concert

BIGBANG reunited as a trio earlier this year with a memorable performance at Coachella.

Singer G-Dragon of BigBang perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Following their long-awaited reunion as a trio at Coachella earlier this year, G-Dragon wants fans to know that BIGBANG is “truly back.”

During a show at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Saturday (Sept. 5), G-Dragon addressed the audience and made it clear he was thrilled to be back onstage with Taeyang and Daesung.

“Such an amazing moment, almost like a dream,” he told the audience. “We get to celebrate 20 years of BIGBANG together now. This might sound a little personal, but since my solo comeback a couple of years ago, I’ve been very careful, step by step. I kept trying to figure out a master plan to bring our golden days back, not just for myself, but for all of us.”

The legendary K-pop group, who released their first new single in four years last month with “BiiiG,” are currently on a world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut. He’s indicated that the celebratory tour isn’t where the reunion stops, and there’s more on the way from BIGBANG soon.

“Finally, BIGBANG is truly back, with the biggest world tour we’ve ever had,” he continued. “And now we’re here together, and I’m really excited for what’s coming next. We just released one single yet! … From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much, and we love you so much.”

BIGBANG made their debut as a five-piece in 2006 under YG Entertainment, quickly building up a loyal fanbase in South Korea and beyond.

While they haven’t released a new studio album since MADE in 2016, they’ve indicated that they’ve not reunited just to celebrate their legacy.

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