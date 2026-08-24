Aug. 24 (8/24) is Kobe Bryant Day. In celebration of the day honoring one of the greatest NBA players of all time, we decided to do a little digging and uncover some of the best vintage Kobe merch of all time.

Sure, there’s a lot of sneakers, but we’re leaving those alone for this list. From parking lot bootleg T-shirts to streetwear collabs to some of the craziest leather jackets you have ever seen, there’s has been tons of incredible Kobe gear over the years too. We aren’t just talking about the typical purple and gold Lakers jerseys and tees this time.

Fair warning, most of these items are either expensive, incredibly rare, or both. Since the vintage market is so volatile, we were unable to provide exact pricing for these pieces, but happy hunting. These are 10 of the best pieces of vintage Kobe Bryant merch.