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Vanessa Bryant Previews Unreleased Nike Kobes

The styles include the Kobe 5, Kobe 6, and Kobe 9.

Vanessa Bryant unveils several unreleased Nike Kobes
Vanessa Bryant unveils several unreleased Nike Kobes. Via @Vanessabryant

Vanessa Bryant has once again used her social media accounts to unveil unreleased colorways from her late husband Kobe Bryant’s beloved Nike signature line.

The Nike Kobe styles pictured here were posted in Vanessa’s Instagram Stories yesterday, featuring the Kobe 5, the Kobe 6, and multiple versions of the Kobe 9. Vanessa also included the inspiration and names of the colorways for several of the sneakers in the images, including the Philadelphia Eagles-themed Kobe 5, the “Bellisima” Kobe 6, and the “Dusty Pink” and “CA Mountain Snake” Kobe 9 Lows. There is also a pair of polka-dot-colored Kobe 6s that are reminiscent of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a Kobe 9 Elite High similar to Marvel’s Iron Man.

At the time of writing, neither Vanessa nor Nike has confirmed whether these Kobe styles will hit retail in the future. Stay tuned for new developments as we learn more.

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