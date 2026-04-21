Key Takeaways
- This guide to the 10 best vintage clothing stores in New York City spotlights various curated shops to satisfy anyone’s personal style.
- Highlights range from sports-heavy spots like Mr. Throwback and Select Vintage to designer and archival hubs like Procell and Luke’s, plus hyper-local culture specialists like Fantasy Explosion.
- These 10 shops are stationed across Manhattan and Brooklyn. They cover everything from game-worn jerseys to Y2K streetwear to rap tees to Polo grails, and even everyday staples like denim and hoodies.
Shopping for vintage clothing in New York City is nothing short of an adventure. You can walk for miles and spend an entire day sifting through racks at clothing stores throughout the city. But let’s be real. Sometimes you want to shop somewhere that has a little bit more curation than your average Goodwill or Salvation Army. Thankfully, New York City is home to so many great vintage boutiques that carry everything from vintage Polo Ralph Lauren grails to archival pieces from high-end designers. And the best part about shopping for vintage is not just finding sweet old clothes that no one else has, but also giving used clothing a second life.
Whether you’re looking for vintage streetwear at First Team Vintage or the perfect throwback jersey at Mr. Throwback, there’s definitely a good shop out there for you. Stores like Procell and 194 will have plenty of garments to satisfy customers looking for designer vintage, while the city’s newcomers like In Vintage We Trust offer a mixed bag of anything you may be looking for.
These are our picks for The 10 Best Vintage Clothing Stores in New York City.
In Vintage We Trust
Address: 105 Rivington Street, New York, New York 10002
Website: N/A
Go Here For: The most insane collection of game-used vintage jerseys and sneakers we have ever seen
In Vintage We Trust may have just opened its doors in New York City, but don’t mistake it for a rookie. Since the 2000s, owners Josh Roter and Chantal Varela have been doing their thing in the vintage game. Most recently, the duo operated a retail space in Toronto before taking their business across the border. Those decades in the game have made them experts, which has resulted in one of them most well-curated vintage shops we have ever stepped foot in. From jerseys to denim to Supreme from the 2000s to Polo grails, In Vintage We Trust checks all of the boxes. The most impressive spot in the store is a first-of-its-kind room dedicated entirely to game-worn gear that includes everthing from Hakeem Olajuwon’s Etonics to a Blazers era Scottie Pippen warmup.
Mr. Throwback
Address: 437 E 9th St, New York, NY 10009
Website: mrthrowback.com
Go Here For: The best curation of vintage sports apparel in NYC
If you’re a sports fan, there isn’t a better shop in the city than Mr. Throwback. Its assortment of Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Jets, and Giants gear is second to none. But Mr. Throwback doesn’t just cater to the local teams. The friendly staff is eager to help you track down your favorite squad in the racks full of amazing pieces. From Champion NBA jerseys to Sports Specialties snapbacks, we’re sure you will find something.
Metropolis Vintage
Address: 803 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
Website: metropolisvintagenyc.com
Go Here For: Anything your heart desires
Despite a more crowded vintage scene than ever before in the city, this longstanding shop has been able to maintain its status as one of the kings. That’s because it been able to offer up an incredible curation of, well, anything vintage you could possibly be looking for. Looking for a rare rap tee you’ve never seen before? Those are hanging in the back. Time to replace your Carhartt jacket? There’s dozens of them on that rack over there. Need a jersey for the game tonight? Head downstairs. It’s no exaggeration to say you could spend hours sifting through the racks of Metropolis. There’s a reason why everyone from Rocky and Rihanna to the OKC Thunder pull up whenever they are in town.
194
Address: 86 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
Website: 194local.com
Go Here For: A tight curation of designer gear from the ‘90s and 2000s
Started in 2018 in East London, 194 has made its way across the pond. Situated slightly off the beaten path in the Lower East Side since 2024, the shop keeps a tightly-curated selection of men’s and women’s designer goods from the ‘90s and 2000s on deck. From Prada coats to original Oakley Eye Jackets, you are sure to come up on something here. 194 has also used its vintage expertise to inspire a constantly-growing inline label, which is a nice added bonus in case your favorite vintage piece happens to be the wrong size.
Select Vintage
Address: 191 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Website: selectvintagebk.com
Go Here For: Affordable vintage watches, NYC sports gear, and rare Sopranos merch
Manhattan has a lot to offer, but don’t forget about the other boroughs. Carve out some time to head over to Brooklyn and check out Select Vintage. The shop is constantly being updated with items that defined ‘90s and 2000s popular culture. Nothing is better than the insane depth of vintage jerseys, which are always in pristine condition. Lately, the shop has also been dabbling in vintage watches from brands like Seiko, which are much less expensive than (and sometimes just as stylish as) the the Rolexes that everyone is after. Stop by on the right day and you may even be lucky enough to snag a gem from the owner Al Martiniello’s personal Allen Iverson or Sopranos collections that snuck its way onto the racks.
Hommage
Address: 306 W 38th St. New York, NY 10018
Website: hommagevintage.com
Go Here For: Ultra rare comic book tees and Polo grails
Whether you’re after the Polo knits and rugby sweaters that everyone wants right now, a Spawn T-shirt from the ‘90s that you’re going to geek out over, or just a random graphic tee with the perfect fade, Hommage has got you covered. Some of the rarest pieces are even available to rent for photoshoots or special projects. The shop also knows a thing or two about bringing your vintage tees back to life.
Beyond the pieces it stocks, Hommage also hosts trade nights for collectors and pop-up events that foster the best element of vintage: the community.
Procell
Address: 5 Delancey St, New York, New York 10002
Website: N/A
Go Here For: A thoughtful selection of obscure items that you didn’t know you needed
Brian Procell is a legend in the vintage game. Alongside co-founder Jess Gonsalves, he has sourced an assortment of quirky items and archival designer pieces that is truly one-of-a-kind. There’s a reason a who’s who of stylish celebrities has made the establishment a must-visit. Procell isn’t just known throughout the five boroughs, it’s what vintage curators around the world strive to be.
Fantasy Explosion
Address: 164A Driggs Ave, Green Point 11222
Website: fantasyexplosion.com
Go Here For: The coolest collection of NYC epherma
For the past nine years, Fantasy Explosion has made a name for itself through owner Kevin Fallon’s painstaking commitment to documenting the most niche parts of New York City culture through clothing. That could be a T-shirt commemorating one of the best slices in the city, L&B Spumoni Gardens. Maybe it’s a hat from everyone’s favorite defunct luxury department store. Many other sellers have tried to ride a similar wave in the year’s since, but none do it better than Fantasy Explosion.
Luke’s
Address: 261 Broome St, New York, NY 10002
Website: lukes.store
Go Here For: An assortment of archive luxury and hyped streetwear that’s second to none
Luke Fracher knows his shit. But not in that unapproachable “I’m better than you” way, which is why his eponymous Lower East Side shop has become a destination that should be marked off on anyone’s NYC shopping itinerary. Where else are you going to Supreme Box Logos from the 2000s, Saint Laurent Teddy jackets, and enough Chrome Hearts frames to make Drake jealous displayed together so harmoniously? Longtime customers, fear not. There’s still elements of Fracher’s Round Two roots on display in the form of vintage band tees and the occasional luxury sneaker collab from the 2010s.
First Team Vintage
Address: 173 Ludlow St. Manhattan, NY 10002
Website: firstteamvintage.com
Go Here For: An elite selection of Y2K streetwear
First Team Vintage stocks all of the usual suspects: bootleg rap tees, all over print NASCAR shirts, and enough Yankees and Knicks gear to make your head spin. Where it sets itself apart from the average vintage shop is some of the more unconventional nods to ‘90s and 2000s style like leather New Era fitteds and Rocawear denim. When you can count Lil Yachty, Kai Cenat, and Veneda Carter as some of your repeat customers, you know you are doing something right.
Varsity
Address: 47 Delancey St. NY, NY 10002
Website: varsitylosangeles.com
Go Here For: Staples like denim and hoodies + pop culture promo tees you’ve probably never seen before
Hailing from Los Angeles, Varsity is the newest addition to the NYC vintage community on this list. The shop opened its doors in October 2025 and appears poised for a long run. Housed inside are racks of items you can build a wardrobe with, from perfectly faded Levi’s to paint-splattered Russell crewnecks. You can also always expect some “holy shit” promo T-shirts hanging on the wall for classic albums like Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury and Martin Scorsese flicks like Cape Fear.