There was a point in time when UGG boots were considered a fashion faux pas. As popular as they became in the 2000s, they didn’t exactly carry a connotation of “cool” footwear. But that was years ago. These days, thanks in part to the resurgence of many trends and brands from the aughts, UGG boots and slippers have found a place in the closets of many stylish individuals.

Much like Crocs, the influx of amazing collaborators has certainly helped as well. UGG has developed a continuous stream of collabs with some of the best and biggest names across streetwear and high fashion throughout the 2020s. Now, it isn’t uncommon to see Palace put its spin on a Tasman slipper or Jonathan Anderson unveil his own interpretation of the fur-lined footwear.

We decided to see which brands have done it the best. Check out our picks for the 10 best UGG collaborations, below. After checking out our list, make sure to scroll to the bottom of the page and Re-Rank your own top 10.