There was a point in time when UGG boots were considered a fashion faux pas. As popular as they became in the 2000s, they didn’t exactly carry a connotation of “cool” footwear. But that was years ago. These days, thanks in part to the resurgence of many trends and brands from the aughts, UGG boots and slippers have found a place in the closets of many stylish individuals.
Much like Crocs, the influx of amazing collaborators has certainly helped as well. UGG has developed a continuous stream of collabs with some of the best and biggest names across streetwear and high fashion throughout the 2020s. Now, it isn’t uncommon to see Palace put its spin on a Tasman slipper or Jonathan Anderson unveil his own interpretation of the fur-lined footwear.
We decided to see which brands have done it the best. Check out our picks for the 10 best UGG collaborations, below. After checking out our list, make sure to scroll to the bottom of the page and Re-Rank your own top 10.
Telfar
Year Released: 2021
Telfar has released a few collabs with UGG, but the best of the bunch came in 2021. It remixed the classic chestnut boot with its signature logo. Sometimes even the most subtle changes can make a huge difference.
Ambush
Year Released: 2025
Ambush took UGG to Tokyo for its 2025 release. Rather than reinterpret one of UGG’s signature boots, Yoon Ahn utilized some of the materials that the brand’s footwear is known for to create a much more elevated offering. The standout of the five-piece lineup was thigh-high heel covered in plush sheepskin. Extra cozy.
Hidden.NY
Year Released: 2026
When you think of work boots, UGGs don’t necessarily come to mind, unless you are referring to Hidden’s interpretation. The moodboard-turned-streetwear brand took a more blue collar approach to the cozy footwear with the addition of a rugged lug sole, metal heel plates, and screw-shaped rivets. We still don’t recommend wearing these to a job site, but they are certainly a good option to stomp around the city in style.
JW Anderson
Year Released: 2026
Jonathan Anderson transformed UGG’s popular Tasman slipper into a loafer mule and flipped it with some fun colorways like orange and olive green. It’s a simple idea, but it just works so well. Cozy yet sophisticated.
Jeremy Scott
Year Released: 2017, 2025
So nice, they did it twice. Jeremy Scott brought his whimsical design language to UGGs for the first time in 2017 by covering the brown boot in vibrant orange flames. Style icons like Bella Hadid and Lil Yachty rocked them the first time around. These were so popular that they re-released in 2025. It’s the only collab on this list with that distinction.
Denim Tears
Year Released: 2022
Tremaine Emory brought his expert-level storytelling to the UGG Tasman in 2022. Denim Tears’ version of the Tasman Slipper was covered with a beaded shroud inspired by Emory’s great grandmother and her Black Seminole heritage.
Willy Chavarria
Year Released: 2026
For his UGG collab, Willy Chavarria made the cozy boots almost unrecognizable. Inspired by biker culture, he reinterpreted many of UGG’s classic silhouettes typically crafted in sheepskin with black leather uppers. The most drastic shift resulted in the Biker Boot complete with metal buckles, shiny heel plates, and a rugged outsole. No matter which model was your favorite, the premium leather executions made these incredibly versatile.
Junya Watanabe MAN
Year Released: 2013
The oldest collab on our list is also one of the best. Junya Watanabe’s signature reconstructed approach was applied to UGG’s most classic silhouette through the addition of plaid and Fair Isle patches around the collar. The patchwork gives them a unique look. If you need something more calm, just cover it with your pants. That’s versatility, baby. Need more convincing? These were a go-to for Pharrell at one point in time. You can’t argue with that. He knows a thing or two about personal style.
Gallery Dept.
Year Released: 2024
The embellished streetwear trend has become overkill, but when Gallery Dept. dropped these UGGs in 2024 we were still all about it. Chestnut brown and black footwear was given a maximalist remaster through the use of multicolored gems and paint splatters. Say what you will about bedazzled clothing, we think these aged well. You can still back these out and break some necks to this day. In a sea of shiny streetwear, these sit in the upper echelon.
Palace
Year Released: 2023
Palace has dropped plenty of UGGs, but none of them even come close to their second offering, two Tasmans that they dropped in 2023. The London streetwear brand covered classic colorways of the cozy slippers in fun mascots and motifs, from peace signs to ducks holding bombs. All of the imagery is familiar to longtime Palace fans and has been used across the brand’s collections in one way or another. Sure, a London-based skate label making an UGG isn’t expected, but sometimes the most unlikely partners make the best pairings. Here’s proof.