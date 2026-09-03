One Piece is arguably the most popular manga and anime series of all time, so it should be no surprise that there have been plenty of One Piece sneaker collabs over the years.

The series was originally released in 1997 as a manga, which is the term for Japanese comic books. Two years later, the series debuted as a television series in Japan, which is commonly referred to as anime. There are plenty of reasons why many fans are drawn to One Piece. It combines a massive world with memorable characters and great storytelling.

Fast forward to the present day, new episodes for One Piece continue to release weekly, and most recently the title launched as a live-action adaptation on Netflix.

One Piece has teamed up with brands like Puma, Vans, and now Nike to apply the iconic characters onto various sneaker silhouettes. The latest One Piece sneaker collaboration will arrive this weekend with a trio of Nike Air Max Plus releases, each inspired by the show’s Devil Fruits.

Ahead of the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus releases, here’s a look back at the history of One Piece sneaker collaborations.