One Piece is arguably the most popular manga and anime series of all time, so it should be no surprise that there have been plenty of One Piece sneaker collabs over the years.
The series was originally released in 1997 as a manga, which is the term for Japanese comic books. Two years later, the series debuted as a television series in Japan, which is commonly referred to as anime. There are plenty of reasons why many fans are drawn to One Piece. It combines a massive world with memorable characters and great storytelling.
Fast forward to the present day, new episodes for One Piece continue to release weekly, and most recently the title launched as a live-action adaptation on Netflix.
One Piece has teamed up with brands like Puma, Vans, and now Nike to apply the iconic characters onto various sneaker silhouettes. The latest One Piece sneaker collaboration will arrive this weekend with a trio of Nike Air Max Plus releases, each inspired by the show’s Devil Fruits.
Ahead of the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus releases, here’s a look back at the history of One Piece sneaker collaborations.
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One Piece x Converse Japan Chuck 70
Year: 2017
While One Piece started in the 1990s, its first sneaker project didn’t arrive until Converse Japan’s graphic-covered Chuck Taylor in 2017 to celebrate the model’s 100th anniversary. The entirety of the upper is covered with One Piece characters.
One Piece x Skechers D’Lite 2
Year: 2018
Skechers and One Piece teamed up for the first time in 2018 for a series of D’Lite 2 colorways. The styles paid tribute to a specific character in the show, including the Monkey D. Luffy pair shown above. The other colorways paid homage to Chopper, Sanji, Zoro, Law, and Doflamingo.
One Piece x Skechers D’Lite 3
Year: 2019
One Piece’s sophomore sneaker project with Skechers was a seven-pair D’Lite 3.0 collection in 2019, with five of the colorways shown above. Each version features the character that the makeup was inspired by on the tongue.
One Piece x Puma Cell Pack
Year: 2019
In 2019, One Piece joined forces with Puma to release a trio of Cell styles. The Cell Endura, shown above, is inspired by the Thousand Sunny ship, the Cell Venom references the character Sanji, and a Lqd Cell pays tribute to the pirate flag.
One Piece x Vans Collection
Year: 2022
When Vans and One Piece came together in 2022 to release a joint apparel and footwear collection, the duo applied the anime’s iconic crew onto three of the brand’s most beloved sneakers. There was a Fire Island-inspired SK8-Hi, an Old Skool inspired by the show’s Devil Fruits, and an Authentic inspired by Moneky D. Luffy’s signature straw hat.
One Piece x Puma Suede Collection
Year: 2024
One Piece and Puma reconnected in 2024 to celebrate the anime’s 25th anniversary. This time, the duo created a quartet of Suede styles inspired by the show’s Four Emperors, which included Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks, Marshall D. Teach, and Buggy the Star Clown.
One Piece x Crocs
Year: 2025
We understand that Crocs Classic Clogs aren’t sneakers, but it’s important to include the brand’s One Piece collab for the context of this list. The pairs of the clogs included colorways referencing the characters Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, Roronoa Zoro, and the Thousand Sunny pirate ship.
One Piece x Nike Air Max Plus ‘Devil Fruit’
Year: 2026
The latest sneaker collab from One Piece is a trio of Nike Air Max Plus styles dropping this month. Each version pays homage to a different Devil Fruit, including Gomu Gomu no mi in purple, Mera Mera no mi in orange, and Ope Ope no mi in red.