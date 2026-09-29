The Best UGG Boots to Buy on Complex

UGG has gone from cold-weather staple to full-blown fashion fixture, and the brand's sheepskin silhouettes are everywhere again as the temperature drops. The appeal has stayed the same the whole way through: plush, all-day comfort, now stretched across a lineup that runs well beyond the original boot. This selection covers the icons and the newer favorites, from the everyday Classic Mini and low-cut Ultra Mini to the platform Tazz Western, the slip-on Tasman, and western-leaning styles like the Bucked Boot. Here are the best UGGs available on Complex right now.
Shop UGG on Complex
UGG Bucked Boot - Chestnut
Price: $355
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Bucked Boot - Chestnut on Complex
Sheepskin is the material UGG built its name on, and the Bucked Boot keeps that lineage inside a suede upper finished with leather whipstitch detailing. The lining and insole use 10mm sheepskin, while a Sugarcane EVA midsole and molded rubber outsole handle the bottom half. Chestnut keeps the suede in a warm neutral tan, so the whipstitching reads as the loudest thing on the boot.
UGG Tazz Western - Black
Price: $230
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Tazz Western - Black on Complex
The Tazz is UGG's signature platform slip-on, and this pair runs the silhouette through a western filter. A cow hair upper meets a suede vamp, with a leather strap and metal buckle across the top and a removable skirt that can change the shape of the boot. Underneath, a 10mm sheepskin lining and insole sit over a 1.75-inch platform and a Sugarcane EVA outsole, with a rear pull tab for entry.
UGG Classic Micro Calf Hair - Caribou
Price: $170
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Classic Micro Calf Hair - Caribou on Complex
The Classic is the sheepskin boot UGG is best known for, a shape that grew out of surf culture and turned into a cold-weather staple far beyond it. This version swaps the familiar smooth exterior for a calf hair upper, so the texture does the work instead of the silhouette. The shaft is lined with 10mm sheepskin, while the vamp lining and insole both step up to 17mm, over a Sugarcane EVA outsole.
UGG Classic Mini - Black
Price: $175
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Classic Mini - Black on Complex
The Classic Mini trims UGG's sheepskin boot down to ankle height, and this pair keeps the whole thing in one tone, black upper through black sole. The build is 17mm Twinface sheepskin treated to be water-repellent, so the exterior can handle damp weather. A suede heel counter and rear pull tab sit at the back, over a plush wool-blend insole and a Sugarcane EVA outsole.
UGG Classic Ultra Mini - Muted Mustard
Price: $165
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Classic Ultra Mini - Muted Mustard on Complex
The Ultra Mini is the shortest cut in UGG's Classic family, a low-profile take on the boot that made the brand's sheepskin famous. It is built with that same signature sheepskin and set on a flexible, ultra-lightweight sole, and it arrives pre-treated so the exterior holds its appearance longer. Muted Mustard pulls the color away from the usual tans and browns and into soft yellow.
UGG Tasman Contrast - Black/Amphora
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop UGG → UGG Tasman Contrast - Black/Amphora on Complex
The Tasman is UGG's braid-trimmed slip-on, and here the usual suede exterior is swapped for a full-grain leather upper with contrast detailing. The UGGbraid running across the collar, the trim that makes the model recognizable at a glance, is built from 100% recycled polyester fibers. A 17mm sheepskin lining and insole handle the interior, set over a Sugarcane EVA outsole.