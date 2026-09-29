The Best UGG Boots to Buy on Complex

UGG has gone from cold-weather staple to full-blown fashion fixture, and the brand's sheepskin silhouettes are everywhere again as the temperature drops. The appeal has stayed the same the whole way through: plush, all-day comfort, now stretched across a lineup that runs well beyond the original boot. This selection covers the icons and the newer favorites, from the everyday Classic Mini and low-cut Ultra Mini to the platform Tazz Western, the slip-on Tasman, and western-leaning styles like the Bucked Boot. Here are the best UGGs available on Complex right now.

Shop UGG on Complex