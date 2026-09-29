Style

The Best UGG Boots to Buy on Complex

From the everyday Classic Mini to the platform Tazz, here are the best UGG boots and slip-ons to buy on Complex this season.

The Best UGG Boots to Buy on Complex
Illustration generated by AI

UGG has gone from cold-weather staple to full-blown fashion fixture, and the brand's sheepskin silhouettes are everywhere again as the temperature drops. The appeal has stayed the same the whole way through: plush, all-day comfort, now stretched across a lineup that runs well beyond the original boot. This selection covers the icons and the newer favorites, from the everyday Classic Mini and low-cut Ultra Mini to the platform Tazz Western, the slip-on Tasman, and western-leaning styles like the Bucked Boot. Here are the best UGGs available on Complex right now.

Shop UGG on Complex

UGG Bucked Boot - Chestnut

Price: $355
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Bucked Boot - Chestnut on Complex

Sheepskin is the material UGG built its name on, and the Bucked Boot keeps that lineage inside a suede upper finished with leather whipstitch detailing. The lining and insole use 10mm sheepskin, while a Sugarcane EVA midsole and molded rubber outsole handle the bottom half. Chestnut keeps the suede in a warm neutral tan, so the whipstitching reads as the loudest thing on the boot.

UGG Tazz Western - Black

Price: $230
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Tazz Western - Black on Complex

The Tazz is UGG's signature platform slip-on, and this pair runs the silhouette through a western filter. A cow hair upper meets a suede vamp, with a leather strap and metal buckle across the top and a removable skirt that can change the shape of the boot. Underneath, a 10mm sheepskin lining and insole sit over a 1.75-inch platform and a Sugarcane EVA outsole, with a rear pull tab for entry.

Advertisement

UGG Classic Micro Calf Hair - Caribou

Price: $170
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Classic Micro Calf Hair - Caribou on Complex

The Classic is the sheepskin boot UGG is best known for, a shape that grew out of surf culture and turned into a cold-weather staple far beyond it. This version swaps the familiar smooth exterior for a calf hair upper, so the texture does the work instead of the silhouette. The shaft is lined with 10mm sheepskin, while the vamp lining and insole both step up to 17mm, over a Sugarcane EVA outsole.

UGG Classic Mini - Black

Price: $175
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Classic Mini - Black on Complex

The Classic Mini trims UGG's sheepskin boot down to ankle height, and this pair keeps the whole thing in one tone, black upper through black sole. The build is 17mm Twinface sheepskin treated to be water-repellent, so the exterior can handle damp weather. A suede heel counter and rear pull tab sit at the back, over a plush wool-blend insole and a Sugarcane EVA outsole.

Advertisement

UGG Classic Ultra Mini - Muted Mustard

Price: $165
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Classic Ultra Mini - Muted Mustard on Complex

The Ultra Mini is the shortest cut in UGG's Classic family, a low-profile take on the boot that made the brand's sheepskin famous. It is built with that same signature sheepskin and set on a flexible, ultra-lightweight sole, and it arrives pre-treated so the exterior holds its appearance longer. Muted Mustard pulls the color away from the usual tans and browns and into soft yellow.

UGG Tasman Contrast - Black/Amphora

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop UGGUGG Tasman Contrast - Black/Amphora on Complex

The Tasman is UGG's braid-trimmed slip-on, and here the usual suede exterior is swapped for a full-grain leather upper with contrast detailing. The UGGbraid running across the collar, the trim that makes the model recognizable at a glance, is built from 100% recycled polyester fibers. A 17mm sheepskin lining and insole handle the interior, set over a Sugarcane EVA outsole.

Shop UGG on Complex

Advertisement

Related Stories

A lineup of shoes: brown hiking boots, gray sneakers, and brown loafers, all branded Timberland.
Style

The Best Timberland Boots and Shoes Available on Complex

There’s a lot more to Timberland than the classic 6-inch boot. These are the best pairs to shop right now.

Brendan Frederick22 days ago
A pair of olive green sandals with two straps and buckles, featuring a cork footbed and textured sole.
Style

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal Now Available on Complex

Two new suede colorways of the iconic Arizona sandal are available in Thyme and Charcoal.

Complex Staff42 days ago
Beige suede clogs with a buckle, featuring a black sole.
Style

Birkenstock Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog Is Available on Complex

The iconic Boston clog gets a boho-inspired braided suede strap.

Complex Staff46 days ago

Trending

1
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
2
MusicLil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG
3
MusicQuavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'
4
Pop CulturePlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’
5
SportsBrian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap
6
Pop Culture'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App