Sony Expands Its Walkman Lineup With Premium Digital Media Players

Key Takeaways
- Sony expanded its Walkman lineup with the NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3, and NW-ZX900, three premium digital music players built around high-resolution sound and upgraded audio processing.
- The $5,899 NW-WM1ZM3 and $2,999.99 NW-WM1AM3 add 5.5-inch displays, DSD remastering for streamed and downloaded music, and up to 35 hours of MP3 playback.
- The $1,899.99 NW-ZX900 brings flagship-grade components, an updated S-Master HX amplifier, and up to 40 hours of MP3 playback in a refined design.
Sony Electronics has expanded its Walkman lineup with three new digital music players that blend legacy with audio innovation.
According to a press release, NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3, and NW-ZX900 are three new models released on Thursday (October 15) that "offer rich and detailed sound designed to bring listeners closer to their favorite music."
The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 pair upgraded audio technology with high-resolution sound that captures every nuance, while the NW-ZX900 brings premium audio components from Sony's flagship NW-WMZM3 with a newly refined design.
Other highlights that further elevate the listener experience include enhanced audio processing, DSD Remastering Engine support for streaming and downloaded music, upgraded displays, and more.
See below for full list of updates, features and cost of each of the new Walkmans.
NW-WM1ZM3 ($5,899 USD):
- Upgraded gold-plated copper chassis and refined power circuitry deliver deeper bass, a wider soundstage and greater detail.
- DSD Remastering Engine now supports streamed and downloaded music; up to 31 hours of streaming or 35 hours of MP3 playback.
- Larger 5.5-inch display with a customizable interface and clearer album artwork.
NW-WM1AM3 ($2,999.99 USD)
- Enhanced power supply and upgraded copper components reduce noise and distortion for cleaner, more precise audio.
- DSD Remastering Engine supports streamed and downloaded music; up to 31 hours of streaming or 35 hours of MP3 playback.
- 5.5-inch display (5 inches on the NW-ZX900) with a customizable interface and clearer album artwork.
NW-ZX900 ($1,899.99 USD)
- Inherits premium audio components from Sony’s flagship NW-WMZM3, including ultra-low-noise circuitry, for refined, high-fidelity sound.
- Updated S-Master HX™ amplifier with look-ahead noise shaping for faster, more precise sound; DSD Remastering Engine supports streamed and downloaded music.
- Up to 35 hours of streaming playback or 40 hours of MP3 playback, plus DSD Remastering Engine support for streamed and downloaded music.
Available to pre-order, items will be shipped in early January 2027. For more information, head on over to Sony Electronics’ official website here.