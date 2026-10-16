Sony Expands Its Walkman Lineup With Premium Digital Media Players

Sony Electronics has expanded its Walkman lineup with three new digital music players that blend legacy with audio innovation.

According to a press release, NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3, and NW-ZX900 are three new models released on Thursday (October 15) that "offer rich and detailed sound designed to bring listeners closer to their favorite music."

The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 pair upgraded audio technology with high-resolution sound that captures every nuance, while the NW-ZX900 brings premium audio components from Sony's flagship NW-WMZM3 with a newly refined design.